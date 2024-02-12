Why was the Elfen Lied anime so controversial? Explained

The Elfen Lied anime has one of the most peculiar legacies in the industry because of its place in the medium's culture and the era during which it came out. The late 2000s were a period of transition for the anime industry, with the Big Three still in full force, and a new generation of fans reaching adulthood, which is a concern this series, in a way, addresses to some degree.

However, this doesn't mean the Elfen Lied anime didn't age without a considerable amount of controversy. In fact, this aspect of its reception is discussed even to this very day. Some of these controversies have led the general perception of the series to change a lot in recent times, going from being one of the most popular anime properties of the late 2000s and to being a divisive production as a whole.

Explaining why the Elfen Lied anime is controversial to some people

The Elfen Lied anime is a Studio Guts production, which came out with a total of 13 episodes in 2004. It is an adaptation of Lynn Okamoto's manga of the same name, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

Lucy is the main character of the series, who was experimented on by scientists. This led to her developing special abilities and escaping from the facilities after she took the lives of several people. Interestingly, Lucy also developed a second, child-like persona and became friends with two college students.

The series played a lot with dark fantasy and sci-fi, especially while depicting Lucy's broken psyche after all the suffering she went through. However, the anime developed a somewhat divisive reputation and a lot more controversy because of how brutal and violent it was. This is an anime where portrayals of violence and blood are very explicit, to the point that it feels excessive to a lot of people out there.

Furthermore, fans feel the series tries to be dark just for the sake of it instead of developing the story, although it is worth pointing out that this criticism is more related to the anime than the manga. To a lot of people, this series is a representation of the awkward place the anime industry was in during the late 2000s and some modern fans have argued that it hasn't aged well at all.

The themes of Elfen Lied

The Elfen Lied anime is a horror series that focuses on violence and shock value, but there is also a lot of value in terms of exploring what identity is and what it represents. This is shown heavily through the character of Lucy and how the trauma of being experimented on molded her into who she is, which is a person struggling with identity and pent-up anger.

That is how the series explored violence through Lucy's resentment and trauma, although her connections with the characters of Kouta and Yuta were extremely necessary for her development. She never fully heals from the trauma she went through, but she does become a better person and learns to accept all the different elements of her personality.

Final thoughts

The Elfen Lied anime was extremely popular in the mid and late 2000s, although it has always been very controversial because of the excessive violence and gore, which is something that a lot of people felt didn't fit with the tone of the series. That is part of the reason this anime is divisive to this very day, especially with the element of hindsight.