10 best anime to watch if you like Elfen Lied

Elfen Lied is a dark, influential anime that garnered a strong cult following for its graphic content and exploration of philosophical themes. The series follows a violent mutant named Lucy, who escapes a research facility and attempts to reunite with a boy she knew as a child.

It's a brutal, tragic story that doesn't shy away from scenes of intense gore as Lucy ruthlessly kills anyone who gets in her way. At the same time, the series delves into themes of prejudice, human cruelty, and consciousness through Lucy's interactions with those who befriend her.

Fans of Elfen Lied's provocative combination of gruesome horror and introspective meaning will find a lot to appreciate in these 10 anime picks. They offer mature, gripping stories full of graphic content and thought-provoking themes that are not for the faint of heart.

Top 10 must-watch anime for Elfen Lied enthusiasts

1. Parasyte

Parasyte (Image via Madhouse)

Parasyte follows a young man named Shinichi whose body gets invaded by a parasitic alien that takes over his right hand. This anime also delivers a thoughtful exploration of what it means to be human, while also featuring plenty of body horror and violent action sequences.

Parasyte examines philosophical questions about human identity and our place in the food chain. It also develops an unlikely friendship between man and monster. Fans of Elfen Lied will appreciate Parasyte’s combination of gruesome body horror and introspective themes.

2. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Attack on Titan takes place in a world where the last remnants of humanity live inside giant walls protecting them from man-eating Titans. The anime has graphic violence showing the Titans gruesomely devouring humans, which is reminiscent of certain scenes in Elfen Lied.

Beyond the gore, Attack on Titan tells an emotionally charged story about survival against seemingly impossible odds. It has complex characters with their own secret motivations. It also goes deep into the psychology of human cruelty and the inner darkness inside people.

3. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In an alternate reality version of Tokyo, creatures known as Ghouls must survive by hunting and devouring human beings. Tokyo Ghoul explores the line between man and monster through its protagonist Ken, who becomes half-Ghoul after a transplant.

Like Elfen Lied, Tokyo Ghoul depicts graphic scenes of bodies being ripped apart and the inner struggle of a main character who transforms into something no longer fully human. It’s a dark and thoughtful anime for viewers with a stomach for gore.

4. Deadman Wonderland

Deadman Wonderland (Image via Manglobe)

Deadman Wonderland follows the story of Ganta, a teenager who gets framed for murdering his entire middle school class and sent to a twisted amusement park/prison. This anime has some extremely bloody fight scenes where characters utilize a power that turns their blood into lethal weapons.

Besides the visceral action sequences, Deadman Wonderland also delves into notions of injustice, dehumanization, and the darkest sides of human nature. Fans of Elfen Lied’s brutality and willingness to examine philosophical issues will find something to appreciate here.

5. Brynhildr in the Darkness

Brynhildr in the Darkness (Image via Arms)

This sci-fi/horror series focuses on high schooler Ryouta, who befriends a mysterious girl named Kuroha. She resembles his childhood friend Kuroneko, who died trying to prove that aliens exist. Things take a dark turn when Ryouta learns the terrible secret behind Kuroha’s existence.

Brynhildr tells a disturbing story full of graphic violence while exploring thought-provoking themes of loss, grief, and the value of human life. Viewers who enjoyed Elfen Lied’s ability to deliver both gore and emotional weight might appreciate this one.

6. Future Diary

Future Diary (Image via Asread)

Future Diary stars a junior high student named Yukiteru who becomes part of a survival game where the contestants battle each other using diaries that can predict the future. This violent psychological thriller anime contains bloody action scenes where the characters kill each other in gruesome ways.

While not as graphic as Elfen Lied, Future Diary excels at exploring the psychology behind violence in a dark Battle Royale-esque scenario. It goes deep into notions of trust, betrayal, and codependent relationships. Fans of darker themes will discover something compelling with Future Diary.

7. Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate (Image via Madhouse)

Hellsing Ultimate chronicles the missions of the Hellsing Organization and its powerful vampire agent, Alucard, as they protect England from ghouls and other supernatural threats. If you enjoyed the violent fights against "Diclonius" creatures in Elfen Lied, Hellsing Ultimate takes similarly bloody action to the extreme.

Enemies are shredded to pieces by Alucard’s shapeshifting abilities and firearms. While certainly gory, Hellsing Ultimate stays engrossing, thanks to eccentric characters and scheming villains. Alucard makes for an appealing antihero, much like Lucy from Elfen Lied.

8. Paranoia Agent

Paranoia Agent (Image via Madhouse)

Paranoia Agent is a psychological thriller about a serial attacker dubbed “Lil’ Slugger” by the media who begins terrorizing Tokyo civilians. The anime delivers an unsettling, unpredictable story that leaves viewers constantly questioning what’s real or imagined, much like certain aspects of Elfen Lied.

While Paranoia Agent features no supernatural elements, the show excels at getting into the minds of its damaged characters and the dark hearts of humanity. Viewers who find psychological themes compelling will discover a thrilling, layered watch here.

9. Serial Experiments Lain

Serial Experiments Lain (Image via Triangle Staff)

This cyberpunk psychological anime focuses on an introverted girl named Lain, who becomes obsessed with connecting to a mysterious cyber-world called The Wired. Serial Experiments Lain has little gore, but replaces it with an unsettling, surreal tone that leaves you questioning the nature of reality and consciousness.

It’s a highly introspective, philosophical anime that moves at a slow, deliberate pace similar to moments in Elfen Lied. Viewers who enjoyed the psychological questions raised in Elfen Lied will have a lot to ponder in Serial Experiments Lain. This is ideal for those seeking depth and reflection in their viewing experience.

10. Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM)

Berserk takes place in a merciless dark fantasy world overrun by demons and is centered around the cursed existence of a warrior named Guts. This anime has very graphic demonic and monster violence that rivals Elfen Lied in brutality. The relentless struggle for power and survival in Berserk deeply resonates with its grim and foreboding atmosphere.

Beyond just gory action, Berserk tells a tragic story of suffering and cruelty that leads viewers to question notions of faith, humanity, and free will. The explicit content will not be for everyone, but fans of darker themes and visceral nature should feel right at home with Berserk.

Conclusion

For anime fans who became drawn into the grim, philosophical themes of Elfen Lied and didn’t shy away from the bloodier aspects, the shows listed here should make for compelling viewing. They each deliver thrilling, disturbing stories full of content for mature audiences whether it’s gruesome action, complex characters, or thought-provoking concepts.

There’s something here for every fan to dive into next. Just prepare to dive into these dark storylines in the best way possible after watching the groundbreaking Elfen Lied.

