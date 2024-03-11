Honey Lemon Soda anime announces 2025 release window

Produced by J.C. Staff Studios, the Honey Lemon Soda anime will premiere in January 2025 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. This was confirmed by the anime's official team on Monday, March 11, 2024, during the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event.

Honey Lemon Soda anime is based on the renowned mangaka, Mayu Murata's eponymous romance drama manga series. The manga has been serialized in Shueisha's Ribon magazine since December 2015, with its chapters collected into 24 volumes. The next volume is slated to be released in April 2024.

Honey Lemon Soda anime debuts in January 2025

Expand Tweet

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event was held. During the live event, it was revealed that the Honey Lemon Soda anime will officially debut in January 2025 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The broadcast timings are expected to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Based on Mayu Murata's eponymous manga series, the Honey Lemon Soda anime was green-lit on March 1, 2024. However, an exact release date or window wasn't disclosed at that time. Nevertheless, fans learned about the staff members who will handle the anime's production.

It has been decided that Hiroshi Nishikiori will handle the directorial duties at J.C. Staff Studios. He is a talented director who has earlier worked in anime such as A Certain Magical Index, IDOLiSH7 the Movie Live 4Bit BEYOND THE PERiOD, and others.

Expand Tweet

Akiko Waba will join Hiroshi-san as the series' composer. The staff also includes Aimi Tanaka, who is in charge of designing the characters. Akira Kosemura is composing the anime's music, while UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing the anime. Unfortunately, the anime has yet to reveal its cast members.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming anime is based on Mayu Murata's romance manga series. The manga has seen tremendous success, with 12 million copies sold thus far. While the series has been serialized by Shuiesha's Ribon magazine, Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

A volume cover of the manga (Image via Mayu Murata/Shueisha)

Based on the manga, the story of Honey Lemon Soda anime centers on a middle school girl, Uka Ishimori, whose entire existence is scarred by unforgettable pain and agony.

She has forgotten how to laugh, cry, or hold a normal conversation with a person due to her traumatic experiences at middle school. However, everything changes when she meets a boy with lemon-colored hair.

She realizes that she has seen the boy before. This chance re-encounter opens up a door of possibilities for Uka Ishimori, who feels that life can be much sweeter if she musters up the courage to reach out for help.

Also read:

Demon Slayer Season 4 reveals release date

MAPPA's baseball anime Oblivion Battery announces release date

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 confirms 2025 premiere