Honey Lemon Soda manga gets an anime adaptation

Mayu Murata's Honey Lemon Soda manga is set to receive an anime adaptation, as confirmed by Wright Film, on Friday, March 1, 2024. Along with this announcement, a teaser visual was also revealed featuring the story's main characters.

Murata-san's shoujo manga series has been serialized in Shueisha's Ribon magazine since December 2015, with its chapters collected into 24 tankobon volumes. The next volume is slated to release on April 24, 2024. Notably, J.C. Staff Studio is producing the anime.

Honey Lemon Soda manga is green-lit for an anime adaptation

On Friday, March 1, 2024, Wright Film revealed that Mayu Murata's Honey Lemon Soda manga will receive a television anime adaptation under the J.C. Staff Studios' production. Unfortunately, a release date or a window is yet to be disclosed.

At the same time, the romance anime's official staff opened a website and an X (formerly Twitter) account to share a teaser visual for the upcoming project. The illustration features Uka Ishimori and Kai Miura, two central characters from Murata-san's Honey Lemon Soda manga series.

Honey Lemon Soda anime's teaser visual (Image via J.C Staff)

The two characters are set against a background illuminated by the soft sunlight. As can be seen in the visual, Kai Miura has gently placed his hand on Uka's cheeks. Undoubtedly, the illustration teases a heart-felt romance story between the duo.

A celebratory illustration and comments from the Honey Lemon Soda manga's author have also been shared by the anime's X account. Ecstatic, Murata-san cannot believe that his manga is inspiring an anime adaptation.

With a heart full of joy and gratitude, he looks forward to seeing how the character from his manga move and have their voices. The special illustration drawn by Murata-san depicts Uka Ishimori and Kai Miura, looking jubilant.

Notably, the main staff for the Honey Lemon Soda manga's anime adaptation has been revealed. Hiroshi Nishikiori is at the helm of affairs at the J.C. Staff studios, with Akiko Waba in charge of the series composition.

Aimi Tanaka is listed as the character designer, while Akira Kosemura is composing the anime's music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is given the duty to produce and plan the anime.

The anime's X handle has shared a comment from the director, where he revealed that every staff member is working hard to deliver the "lively and charming" original work to a wider audience. As such, Hiroshi-san has asked the viewers to look forward to seeing the characters in the anime.

Yen Press publishes the shoujo manga series in English, as it describes the plot as follows:

"Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars- to the point where she's forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say, 'hello.' But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help."

