I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 announces 2025 release with a teaser visual

I've been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 is set to premiere in 2025, as announced by the anime's official staff on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Along with this announcement, the staff also shared a teaser visual, and staff and cast details for the series.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 serves as a sequel to the original anime, which ran from April 10, 2021, to June 26, 2021, for 12 episodes. Under a new studio, Teddy, the upcoming sequel will continue the adaptation of Kisetsu Morita (author) and Benio's (illustrator) eponymous fantasy light novel series.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 will debut in 2025

Expand Tweet

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 revealed that the title will begin its broadcast in 2025. An exact release date is yet to be disclosed. Notably, a new logo and a teaser visual are unveiled, along with this information.

The illustration features the main characters, Azusa, Laika, Falfa, Halkara, and Shalsha, strolling through a captivating pathway with greenery on each side. Moreover, each character is dressed in their familiar attire, as seen in the visual. The logo for Season 2 is also visible in the illustration.

A teaser visual for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 (Image via Teddy Studios)

Aside from the visual, the official team behind I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 revealed the cast and staff for the series.

The Isekai anime features returning cast members, with Aoi Yuuki as Azusa, Kaede Hondo as Laika, Sayaka Senbongi as Falfa, Sayaka Harada as Halkara, Minami Tanaka as Shalsha, Manami Numakura as Beelzebub, Azumi Waki as Flatorte, Riho Sugiyama as Rosalie, and Yukari Tamura as Pecola.

Kunihisa Sugishima is replacing Nobukage Kimura as the director of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years Season 2 at the new studio, Teddy (the previous season was produced by Revoroot Studios). Naohiro Fukushima is composing the scripts, while Hikaru Kodama is listed as the character designer.

Expand Tweet

Keiji Inai also returns to compose the sequel's music, while Nippon Columbia is in charge of the music production. The upcoming season will adapt Kisetsu Morita and Benio's light novel series from the fifth volume since the previous installment covered the first four volumes.

Yen Press publishes the light novel in English, and it describes the anime's plot as follows:

"After living a painful life as an office worker, Azusa ended her short life by dying from overworking. So when she found herself reincarnated as an undying, unaging witch in a new world, she vows to spend her days stress free and as pleasantly as possible."

It continues:

"She ekes out a living by hunting down the easiest targets - the slimes! But after centuries of doing this simple job, she's ended up with insane powers...how will she maintain her low key life now!?

Also read:

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin game gets anime

Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and other mangakas mourn Akira Toriyama's death

The Night of the Living Cat manga gets anime in 2025