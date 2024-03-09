Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin game receives anime adaptation

Edelweiss' Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin game is set to receive an anime adaptation in 2024, as announced by the official staff for the anime on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Under the production of P.A. Works, the anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels this year.

Developed by Edelweiss and published by Marvelous Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is a side-scrolling action RPG game. It was launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC, in November 2020 in North America.

Earlier, the game inspired a manga adaptation by Jiji and Pinch, titled Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Ikusa Datara no Kamigami. Undoubtedly, the anime adaptation's news has the fans excited.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin game's anime adaptation will release in 2024

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, an official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle were opened to announce that developer Edelweiss' side-scrolling action role-playing game, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, would receive an anime adaptation in 2024 by P.A. Works Studios.

However, an exact release date is yet to be revealed. Nevertheles, it has been decided that the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan. Along with this information, the staff has also shared a motion teaser visual that lets fans experince the world of Sakuna Hime.

The teaser visual for Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime (Image via P.A. Works)

Besides the teaser visual, the cast members for the anime are also revealed. The voice actors from the original game will reprise their roles in the anime. In other words, Naomi Ozora stars as Sakuna Hime, while Rika Kinugawa voices Kokorowa.

Other cast members for the series are here as follows:

Takashi Narumi as the old man Tama

Ryota Yano as Tauemon

Hikari Kubota as Myrthe

Soma Maeda as Kinta

Aoi Kaga as Yui

Rika Momokawa as Kaimaru

Yuji Kameyama as Ishimaru

Riki Kagami as Ashigmo

Miwa Kohinata as Kamuhitsuki

Comments from the ARPG game's creators have also arrived on the anime's official website. Naru from Edelweiss revealed that he once fantasized about the game being made into an anime. Therefore, he's glad that his dream has come true.

Likewise, Edelweiss' Koichi also disclosed his feelings about working on the project. The developer revealed how he became involved as a supervisor. He also asked fans to look forward to the anime adaptation to see how Sakuna and her friends move around.

At the same time, the staff for the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime revealed that they will hold an exhibition for the anime in AnimeJapan2024, at the TOHO Animation Booth.

The original side-scrolling game tells a captivating tale about Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest Goddess, who has been banished into a island with a group of outcast human beings. In this game, the players take the role of the banished harvest goddess, who defeats several demons in the island using farm tools.

