"We lost the father of Shonen": Anime world mourns Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's tragic demise

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, leaving the entire anime and manga community mourning the loss of an absolute gem. He has contributed to the medium of anime and manga considerably, and his works will forever be celebrated. The genre of shonen anime and manga series exists because of his work.

The Dragon Ball series created by Akira Toriyama not only defined an era of anime, but also defined the genre of shonen series. Fans have rightfully dubbed him as the Father of Shonen, since the Dragon Ball series has come up with tropes and patterns that most modern shonen animanga series use to this date.

Fans took to X to extend their condolences to his family, hoping that they find solace in these trying times.

Dragon Ball fans come together to bid adieu to the most celebrated manga author, Akira Toriyama

Based on how they reacted to the mangaka's death on X, it was clear that fans were shocked to hear this news. Akira Toriyama passed away due to acute subdural hematoma. According to UCLA Health, it is a condition where a clot develops between a person's brain and the dura mater, which is the tough outer covering of the brain. An acute subdural hematoma can either cause severe damage to the brain and in most cases, lead to death.

Fans were taken aback, and most are still processing this information. They also stated how the unfortunate event taking place out of the blue hadn't settled in yet. Netizens have stated that it felt unreal to them and some hoped that it was a joke that the Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama is no more.

Fans were also shocked about the timing of the announcement.

Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1, 2024, but the announcement was made only one week later. Although they were shocked by the news, they understood the decision to reveal the news to them a week later. They said that during that period, Toriyama’s close family would have had the privacy to mourn the death.

Fans also took the opportunity to thank the legendary manga artist for creating a special series that resonated with millions of people across the world. It inspired an entire generation of people who grew up watching the series. Seeing the likes of Goku and Vegeta never give up in the face of adversity was a lesson they will always carry with them.

Netizens claimed that they realized that pop culture as a whole benefitted from Akira Toriyama and the Dragon Ball series. Irrespective of the medium, the sheer reach this show has had, ended up inspiring other similar titles. While this has been quite hard for the entire anime and manga community at large, fans will do everything they can to carry his legacy.

Given that the series just came out DAIMA, fans hope that the right set of individuals respect and honor the creator and continue the incredible work that Toriyama has done.

