The New Gate anime will premiere on April 13, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Friday, March 8, 2024. Along with this information, the staff also announced two more cast members and revealed a new key visual for the anime.

Produced by Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts Studios, The New Gate anime is an adaptation of Shinogi Kazanami's eponymous light novel series. The author launched the series on the Shosetsuka ni Naro site in 2013.

Later, Alphapolis acquired the rights and published the light novel with Makai no Junin, KeG, and Akira Banpai's illustrations from December 2023 onwards. Notably, 22 volumes have been published thus far.

The New Gate anime premieres on April 13, 2024

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twiter) handle for The New Gate anime announced that the title will debut on April 13, 2024. As part of this announcement, the staff also disclosed the broadcast details for this Isekai anime.

According to the official details, The New Gate anime will begin airing on April 13, 2024, at 25:30 JST (effectively April 14, 2024, 1:30 am JST) on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime will also air on MBS and AT-X channels in Japan at later times.

Additionally, a new visual for the anime has been unveiled. The illustration features Shinya "Shin" Kiritani, who is the strongest player in an online game called The New Gate. The visual showcases him brandishing his flaming sword.

A new key visual for the New Gate anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts)

Other than Shinya, the captivating visual shows other important characters in the series, including Schnee Raizar, Tiera Lucent, Wilhelm Avis, and others. There's no doubt that the illustration gives off the perfect Isekai vibes to a fan.

The official team behind the upcoming Isekai anime has also revealed two new characters and their voice cast for the series. According to the announcement, Lynn will play the role of Rionne Strail Bayreuth, while Yuuki Hoshi stars as Kagerou.

These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are here as follows:

Kensho Ono as Shinya Kiritani

Asami Seto as Schnee Raizar

Kaede Hondo as Tiera Lucent

Mika Okasaki as Yuzuha

Akiho Suzumoto as Millie

Shunya Hiruma as Wilhelm Avis

Kaori Ishihara as Rashia Luzel

Shin, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts)

Tamaki Nakatsu is directing the anime, with Hiroki Uchida handling the scripts under the joint collaboration of Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts.

Itsuki Takemoto is listed as the character designer, while Tatsuhiko Saiki, Yuya Mori, Tsugumi Tanaka, and Misaki Tsuchida are composing the music. Mika Okasaki performs the ending theme song, Kanataboshi.

Based on Shinogi Kazanami's light novel series, the anime centers around an online called The New Gate, which becomes a "survival of the fittest" for the players. Yet thanks to Shin, others believe they have a chance of escaping the game.

However, when he defeats the game's final boss, he gets transported 500 years into the future of the game. As such, Shin embarks on a new adventure on an alien world.

