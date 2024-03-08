The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 confirms release date 

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 is set to premiere on April 5, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Friday, March 8, 2024. Along with the release date, the broadcast information for the anime has also arrived on the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 serves as the eagerly anticipated sequel to the previous season, which ran from October 4, 2020, to December 27, 2020. Notably, the anime is an adaptation of Tsutomu Sato (author) and Kana Ishida's (illustrator) eponymous light novel series. The upcoming season will showcase the familiar characters.

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 premieres on April 5, 2024

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 announced that the title will debut on April 5, 2024. Additionally, the anime's staff has also disclosed the broadcast details.

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 will telecast its episodes every Friday from April 5, 2024, on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11, at 11:30 pm JST.

Other than these channels, the anime will also premiere on TV Aichi on April 7, 2024, at 1:45 am JST, and on AT-X channel on April 6, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese fans can also catch the anime on the MBS channel. It will also be distributed on ABEM and d Anime Store from April 5, 2024.

Tatsuya and others, as seen in the anime (Image via 8-Bit Studios)

Aside from the broadcast details, the anime's staff revealed that the show will have an advanced screening event on March 31, 2024, at the Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo. Notably, the voice actors for Tatsuya Shiba (Yuichi Nakamura) and Miyuki Shiba (Saori Hayami) will be present at the event, along with the director, Jimmy Stone.

It was earlier revealed that Season 3 would have new cast members. Kikunosuke Toya has joined the voice cast Minoru Kudo, while Tatsumaru Tachibana stars as Takuma Shippo. Houchu Ohtsuka replaces Motomu Kiyokawa as Retsu Kudo's voice actor.

The other voice actors for the anime are here as follows:

Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba

Takuma Terashima as Leonhart

Atsushi Tamaru as Mikihiko

Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui

Yuiko Tatsumi as Shizuku Kitayama

Maaya Uchida as Ayako Kuroba

Kana Hanazawa as Mayumi Saegusa

Eri Kitamura as Kasumi Saegusa

Koji Yusa as Zhou Gongjin

Aoi Yuki as Izumi Saegusa

Jimmy Stone returns as the director at 8-Bit Studios, with Taku Iwasaki, the series' music composer. Munemasa Nakamoto supervises the scripts, while Kana Ishida is listed as the character designer.

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 will pick up the events from the previous installment and explore new challenges for Tatsuya. According to the staff, the sequel will adapt The Double Seven Arc, The Steeplechase Arc, and The Ancient City Insurrection Arc from Tsutomu Sato and Kana Ishida's light novel series.

