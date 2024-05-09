Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time light novels receive anime adaptation in January 2025

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the official staff opened a new website and X account to announce that author Kogitsunemaru's Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time light novel series will be made into a television anime in January 2025. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed the anime's main cast and staff, a PV, and a key visual.

Kogitsunemaru's Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time is an Isekai light novel series. AlphaPolis has been serializing the light novel since 2018, collecting 15 volumes thus far. Apart from the anime adaptation, the light novels have a manga adaptation with Taro Sasakama's illustrations.

Kogitsunemaru's Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time light novel series is green-lit for anime in January 2025

Author Kogitsunemaru's Isekai light novel series, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time, is getting a TV anime adaptation in January 2025, according to a promotional video and key visual shared by the anime's staff on Thursday.

The short video brings to life the iconic moments from the light novels and showcases the main characters, including Takumi Iruma, Goddess Norn and others.

Additionally, the PV previews the character voices of Takuma and Norn. The teaser ends with the information that the anime will debut in January 2025.

The key visual for the anime (Image via Studio Comet)

Aside from the teaser PV, the official staff for Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time anime unveiled a key visual, featuring the main character Takuma and other important characters behind him, like Maria, Sofia, Kaede the spider demon and Goddess Norn.

Notably, the congratulatory comments and illustrations have arrived from the original author and illustrators on the anime's website and X account. Kogitsunemaru reveals that he couldn't believe when he heard about the adaptation's news for the first time.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, he's filled with gratitude for the people involved in the project, and to all readers who supported the original light novels and manga.

Also read: Lycoris Recoil anime announces light novel ahead of Aniplex anniversary event

Besides Kogitsunemaru, the light novel series' illustrator, Hitogome, has shared a digitally drawn illustration featuring Takuma, Maria, and Sofia.

Likewise, the manga adaptation's illustrator, Taro Sasakima, unveiled a congratulatory visual, depicting the Goddess Norn, Kaede and Takuma.

Cast and staff for Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time anime

Expand Tweet

Details regarding the main cast and staff for the Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time anime have arrived. According to the announcement, Shogo Sakata stars as the protagonist, Takuma, while Nao Toyama features as Maria.

Also read: 10 best Isekai anime with overpowered main character, ranked

Ai Kayano joins the voice cast as Sofia Sylphid, while Sora Amamiya voices Goddess Norn. Afumi Hashi also joins the cast as Kaede aka Maple.

Naoyuki Kuzuya handles the directorial duties for this Isekai anime at the Studio Comet, with Mitsutaka Hirota in charge of the scripts. Hiroshi Nakamura is listed as the music composer of this anime, while Sayaka Anesaki has joined the staff list as the character designer.

The plot of Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time anime

Takumi, as seen in the anime's trailer (Image via Studio Comet)

Based on Kogitsunemaru's light novels, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time anime centers around Takumi Iruma, who despite lacking heroic qualities gets summoned to another world as a hero. As compensation, the Goddess Norn offers him to choose any skill he wants.

Also read: Why the concept of Isekai is so popular in Anime

Interestingly, Takumi chooses the most boring skill, Alchemy. However, it turns out that Alchemy is the most powerful skill, enabling him to create almost everything, from a Holy Sword to a flying ship. With this "cheat" skill, he turns into a wealthy merchant and becomes an undefeated genius.

Also read: