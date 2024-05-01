Hunter X Hunter manga's return teased in Yoshihiro Togashi's latest update 

Hunter X Hunter manga's return once again became a possibility as mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an update on the manga. The manga author uploaded a cryptic tweet on May 1, 2024, at 2:57 pm JST.

The post contained an image of a page that resembled a rough sketch manuscript, of which the fifth page was uploaded. The rough sketches often have pages with demarcations in various units (centimeters in this case).

This could be an indication that the Hunter X Hunter might potentially return after a brief waiting period. That being said, the fanbase is also quite concerned about Togashi’s health, which was brought to light many years ago.

Hunter X Hunter mangaka uploads a cryptic tweet that may indicate the manga’s potential return

A translation of Togashi's latest tweet which he uploaded on May 1 (Screengrab via X)

Togashi has been moderately active on X since that is his platform of choice to keep his fanbase informed. Aside from the image, the tweet also had a caption that read “No. 405 is available! Moon healing escalation!”

This is a rather odd caption, but one can make an educated guess given the necessary context required to understand the tweet. At the time of writing, the manga series had released 400 chapters.

The latest tweet could be an indication that the manga author is potentially working on the next 5 chapters, which will be released soon. Oftentimes, manga authors plan out their schedule in such a way that they are ready with the story of half, if not the entire story arc. Therefore, it’s not altogether impossible that the manga author is working on the next 5 chapters at this point in time.

An interesting fact about Togashi is that he is married to Naoko Takeuchi. She is a big name in the manga industry since she created the cult classic Sailor Moon. the second half of the caption that read “Moon healing escalation” is a reference to the Sailor Moon series. This is a healing attack that Sailor Moon used in the iconic manga and other iterations of the story.

This particular attack essentially heals people who have been afflicted with the effects of the Dark Kingdom’s powers. This could be another way of Togashi’s cryptic message concerning his health. Given that he has taken sustained breaks, there is a possibility that the Hunter X Hunter manga author’s health conditions are improving.

Sailor Moon as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The animanga community is certainly hoping for an improvement in his health, especially after the unfortunate passing of Kentaro Miura. In case fans wish to receive more updates with respect to the manga’s status as well as the author’s health, they can do so by following his X account.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

