2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime is set to premiere on July 5, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's staff on Friday, May 10, 2024. Along with this information, the staff announced the artists for the anime's opening and ending theme songs and unveiled a new key visual. The series will run for two consecutive cours.

Produced by J.C. Staff, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime is an adaptation of Yu Hashimoto's cosplay-centered manga series. Shueisha's digital manga platform, Shonen Jump+ has been serializing the manga, with 19 volumes published as of this writing.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime premieres on July 5, 2024

On Friday, May 10, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime shared the second key visual, and revealed July 5, 2024, as the series' debut date. Along with the release date, the broadcast information has also been shared.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime will air its episodes every Friday starting July 5, 2024, on Tokyo MX, TV Kanagawa, Chiba TV, TV Saitama, MBS, TV Aichi, Animax, BS11 and other local networks. As mentioned earlier, the anime will run for two cours.

Notably, the anime's second key visual features Ririsa Amano, Mikari Tachibana, Aria Kisaki, and Nonoa aka Noa, cosplaying as characters from the Liliel Gaiden Tenshi Airborne Corps. The anime's logo is also visible in the front of the vibrant visual.

The new key visual for the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Aside from the release information and the key visual, the official website for the cosplay anime revealed details regarding the theme song artists.

According to the announcement, Meichan performs the opening song, Shutter Chance, while the voice actors, Kaori Maeda and Akari Kito sing the ending theme song, Watch Me, for the first cour.

Cast and staff for the anime

Aria, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime features a fabulous group of cast and staff members.

Junya Enoki, the reputed VA artist stars as the protagonist, Masamune Okumura, while Akari Kito voices Mikari Tachibana. Kaori Maeda lends her voice to Ririsa Amano, while Yuka Nukui plays Magino's role.

Other cast members for the series include Aya Yamane as 753 Love, M.A.O as Mayuri Hanyu, Tomokazu Sugita as Ogino, Sayumi Suzushiro as Nonoa and Sayumi Watabe as Aria.

Hideki Okamoto handles the directorial duties for this cosplay-based anime at J.C. Staff, with Tomoyuki Shitaya designing the characters. Takao Yoshioka has joined the staff section as the script supervisor and writer, while Hiroaki Tsutsumi is composing the series' music.

About the anime's plot

2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime follows the narrative of Yu Hashimoto's manga series and centers around the high school student Masamune Okumura, who happens to be the president of the school's manga club. Obsessed with 2D characters, Okumura has no time for real girls.

However, everything changes when Ririsa Amano joins his club. Masamune Okumura realizes Ririsa is passionate about cosplay, and her favorite character is Liliel, the same character he loves. The anime blurs the line between 2D and 3D and celebrates cosplay as the core theme.

