Black Clover cosplayer brings Vanessa to life for Anime Expo 2023 in a stunning makeover

Black Clover is a well-known shonen anime and manga series that has a massive fanbase. Despite the series failing to release anime content for years, the fanbase is still active on numerous social media platforms and forums. This fanbase has made a name for itself when it comes to having talented members in the community, and the subreddit is filled with plenty of fan art pieces.

Similarly, another aspect of the Black Clover fanbase is the sheer number of cosplayers who portray their favorite characters from the series. In this case, a cosplayer on Twitter portrayed Vanessa Enoteca from the series, a powerful witch known for her good looks and her combat abilities. It’s safe to say that fans absolutely loved this cosplayer’s efforts.

Cosplayer Stella Chuu decided to portray the character for the Anime Expo that is currently taking place in the US. She posted a picture of her in cosplay on Twitter which had a number of fans reacting positively to it.

Stella Chuu 🖤 Anime Expo @StellaChuuuuu Vanessa from Black Clover! Wearing this on Saturday for Black Clover Mobile booth at Anime Expo Vanessa from Black Clover! Wearing this on Saturday for Black Clover Mobile booth at Anime Expo https://t.co/fPz3O2owNk

Fans go berserk over the cosplayer’s portrayal of Vanessa Enoteca from the Black Clover series

As mentioned earlier, cosplayer Stella Chuu posted pictures of her cosplay as the character at the ongoing Anime Expo. Fans loved Stella's look and said that her accuracy in the portrayal was pretty high.

Fans even described her as “magical” which was a clear wordplay on the theme or crux of the series. Some found it to be so good that they commented about how Stella looked like she stepped out straight from the Black Clover anime. This indeed is the best compliment that any cosplayer can get.

Ovilee @OvileeMay @StellaChuuuuu DAMN GIRL. YOU LOOKIN EXTRA MAGICAL TODAY 🥵 @StellaChuuuuu DAMN GIRL. YOU LOOKIN EXTRA MAGICAL TODAY 🥵

Robert Spellman @bob0482 @StellaChuuuuu You look amazing!! and get to have a bag for all the things? 2x Win! lol @StellaChuuuuu You look amazing!! and get to have a bag for all the things? 2x Win! lol

Dream☆Wizard😴💭🌃⭐️ @Rose_bride49 @StellaChuuuuu 🍾🧵 ‍ @IchigoRPV OMG, YOU LOOK FANTASTIC AS VANESSA!!!! It's like you stepped right out of the anime!🍾🧵 @StellaChuuuuu @IchigoRPV OMG, YOU LOOK FANTASTIC AS VANESSA!!!! It's like you stepped right out of the anime! 👏👏👏👏👏❤️📕🍾🧵🐈‍⬛

Fans continued to flood the comments section with praise as Stella Chuu's cosplay won their hearts. Some fans even stated how she cast a spell on them. This was a repeated comment that fans could come across. It's clear that fans agreed with each other that Stella looked incredible in this outfit. The attention to detail is another thing that needs to be appreciated since the outfit played a major role in ensuring an accurate portrayal of Vanessa Enoteca.

One Black Clover fan in particular commented about a character. Those who have watched the show know that Vanessa loves alcohol quite a lot. This fan expected her to be drunk at the Anime Expo. The fan she didn't do that, she would have failed to portray the character accurately. However, this was clearly a joke. Additionally, other fans also expressed their interest in exercising and becoming fit enough to cosplay the protagonist of the series, Asta.

Makeitmakesense6 @Light99990239 @StellaChuuuuu Where's the wine glass? And if you ain't drunk on the day then you failed the assignment. @StellaChuuuuu Where's the wine glass? And if you ain't drunk on the day then you failed the assignment.

Conair 💥 @Coniar2 @StellaChuuuuu Dam ...I need to get jacked af and cosplay asta @StellaChuuuuu Dam ...I need to get jacked af and cosplay asta

Final Thoughts

Overall, this cosplay attempt by Stella Chuu was clearly appreciated by the entire fanbase and one can hardly find negative comments as well.Cosplayers like her will also be present at Anime Expo which means anime enthusiasts can interact with fellow fans and have numerous discourses about their favorite anime and manga series.

Coming to the cosplay, the outfit was certainly the highlight. Every last detail including the Black Bulls logo on her cape was spot on. The colors were also quite accurate to the manga which played a crucial role. Usually, cosplayers choose intricate backgrounds, which can hinder and take their attention away from themselves.

In this case, the picture was a mirror selfie taken by the cosplayer herself. While a photographer could have taken the picture, this certainly did the job. This was an incredible effort in cosplaying Vanessa from Black Clover.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

