10 anime to watch if you like Wolf's Rain

Wolf's Rain is a popular 26-episode anime series that aired in 2003. It tells the story of four wolves who search for paradise in a post-apocalyptic world. The series features stunning visuals, complex characters, and themes of the search for hope and meaning amid adversity.

If you're a fan of this anime series, you may also enjoy some similar anime that explores thought-provoking ideas through fantasy or sci-fi settings with wolf or dog characters. Here are 10 anime to consider next if you love immersing yourself in the wolves' dangerous quest for paradise.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Wolf's Rain

1) Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist follows brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric on their search for the mythical Philosopher's Stone. They hope to use its power to regain what they lost in a failed attempt to bring their mother back to life through alchemy.

The series has two adaptations: Fullmetal Alchemist (2003) and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009). Like Wolf's Rain, Fullmetal Alchemist features a dangerous quest for a legendary power in a unique fantasy world.

Both anime explore loss, morality, and the resilience of the human spirit through the bonds of brotherhood. Also, if you like wolf characters, you'll appreciate the chimera companions of the Elric brothers.

2) Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

In a post-apocalyptic future-domed city, officer Re-l Mayer and her intelligent cybernetic companion Iggy investigate a mysterious being called a "Proxy." As the series progresses, Re-l uncovers truths about this dystopian society that make her question her purpose.

With its sci-fi elements, atmospheric setting, complex plot, and thought-provoking themes, Ergo Proxy has strong similarities to Wolf's Rain. Both anime explore profound ideas about a future world through characters seeking purpose amid chaos.

3) Scrapped Princess

Scrapped Princess (Image via Bones)

Scrapped Princess centers on Pacifica Casull, a girl hunted for being the "Scrapped Princess," who is prophesied to destroy the world upon her 18th birthday. She's protected by her adoptive siblings as they attempt to avoid this fate.

Like the wolves of Wolf's Rain seeking Paradise, Pacifica and her companions undertake a dangerous quest while being pursued by forces they don't fully understand. Both series blend fantasy, sci-fi, and thoughtful explorations of predestination vs. self-determination.

4) Selector Infected WIXOSS

Selector Infected WIXOSS (Image via J.C.Staff)

The popular card game WIXOSS supposedly grants wishes if girls chosen as “Selectors” win enough battles. Teenage Selector Rū battles rivals for her wish but discovers these competitions hide a dark secret.

This hidden sinister side in a game that promises dreams coming true has strong connections to wolves seeking paradise in Wolf's Rain. If you enjoy seeing determined female protagonists uncover truths and take on forces greater than themselves, both series deliver.

5) Guilty Crown

Guilty Crown (Image via Production I.G)

Guilty Crown's protagonist, Shū Ouma, unexpectedly gains a powerful ability known as the "Power of Kings" during a crisis. This power allows him to extract weapons and tools from other individuals.

Set in a dystopian future Japan ruled by the oppressive GHQ agency, this newfound ability thrusts him from a passive high school student into a pivotal role in the resistance movement.

The journey of an unlikely hero mastering great power to stand against sinister forces echoes key themes of wolves seeking paradise in Wolf's Rain. Viewers enjoyed both shows for integrating action, drama, mystery, and self-discovery against adversity.

6) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Blue Exorcist follows Rin Okumura as he discovers his heritage as the son of Satan, eventually leading him to begin training to become an exorcist. He joins others at the True Cross Academy to battle threats from the demonic Gehenna realm.

If you found the wolf characters and supernatural elements appealing, you might enjoy Blue Exorcist's mix of demons, magic, and teens balancing ordinary school life with their secret combat training. The themes of finding identity and purpose despite a troubling inheritance also echo Wolf's Rain.

7) Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

Set in a medieval world plagued by shape-shifting yoma monsters that feed on humans, Claymore follows a secretive order of female hybrid human-yoma warriors that use their powers to hunt down these threats.

With dark fantasy elements, terraforming entity antagonists, and themes of desire and purpose, Claymore has strong connections to Wolf's Rain. The fierce warrior heroines of Claymore also evoke the formidable loyalty and determination of the wolves.

8) Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit

Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit (Image via Production I.G)

This fantasy series follows Balsa, a skilled female bodyguard tasked with protecting Prince Chagum, who is fused with a powerful water spirit. Pursued by forces that want to kill or exploit the prince, Balsa must keep him safe amid palace intrigues and threats from the natural and spirit worlds.

Viewers who love the character dynamics, rich visuals, and creative worldbuilding often cite Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit as delivering the same appealing qualities, including meaningful explorations of spirituality and purpose, that echo the central themes of Wolf's Rain.

9) Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Set during Japan's Muromachi period, this film epic centers on San, a young woman raised by wolves, who battles to protect the forest spirits against an iron mining town.

Director Hayao Miyazaki masterfully blends fantasy, action, and environmentalist themes in Princess Mononoke, much as Wolf's Rain melds supernatural, sci-fi, and post-apocalyptic elements.

Viewers praise its emotionally complex characters, ethical explorations, and sublime visual storytelling for appealing to fans. San's fierce courage and loyalty echo the wolf protagonists of Wolf's Rain as she fights to preserve the forest and its ancient deities.

10) Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf (Image via Imagin)

This fantasy romance anime centers on the travels of merchant Kraft Lawrence, who finds his wagon unexpectedly occupied by Holo the Wisewolf, an ancient wolf deity of the harvest. The clever Holo strikes a deal to assist Lawrence in his business dealings if he agrees to take her back to her northern homeland.

While not as action-oriented as Wolf's Rain, Spice and Wolf also explores poignant philosophical themes of identity, purpose, trust, and relationships through the encounters of its wolf protagonist in a stylish historical fantasy setting.

Witty wordplay and economic intrigue complement the central drama between the traveling merchant and the otherworldly wolf.

Conclusion

If you hunger for more moving anime after watching Wolf's Rain, the titles covered here make excellent next-watches. Their combinations of imaginative worlds, compelling plots, great characters, and philosophical depth mirror what fans loved about Wolf's Rain.

Tracking down these anime is worthwhile to immerse yourself further in meaningful stories blending fantasy, action, and self-discovery themes.

