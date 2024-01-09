9 anime like Blue Exorcist you need to watch

Blue Exorcist is a popular supernatural action anime that follows Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Satan. After demons kill his guardian, Rin decides to become an exorcist, aiming to defeat his own father. His goal is to protect others from demons and to prove that he is different from his father. Along with his brother Yukio, Rin enrolls at the True Cross Academy to begin his training.

Blue Exorcist features intense action sequences as well as great character development for Yukio and Rin as the latter battles a variety of demons and supernatural threats. If you enjoyed watching the story of Rin's development into a skilled exorcist, battling against demonic forces in Blue Exorcist, here are 10 more great anime series to watch next.

9 must-watch anime series for fans of Blue Exorcist

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has similar themes of the supernatural mixed with high-stakes action, akin to the Blue Exorcist series. It follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse, who practice alchemy to try to resurrect their mother. However, things go wrong, resulting in dire consequences. The brothers set off on a journey to find the mythical Philosopher's Stone to set things right.

On their quest, the duo faces off against rival alchemists, monsters created through alchemical experiments, and other supernatural threats. Like Blue Exorcist, watching the brothers gain strength through their experiences is very compelling.

2) Soul Eater

Soul Eater (Image via Bones)

Soul Eater also features a unique concept involving the supernatural. At the Death Weapon Meister Academy, students train to become Weapons capable of transforming into various objects or the Meisters that wield them. Together, partners aim to collect evil souls and battle supernatural witch threats.

Protagonist Maka and her scythe partner, Soul Eater, enjoy great banter and character development throughout. With intense fights, cool transformation abilities, and engaging characters, Soul Eater is a must-watch for Blue Exorcist fans.

3) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Set in a fantasy version of Japan, Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is attacked by demons, leaving his sister Nezuko as the sole survivor. However, she has been transformed into a demon herself. Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer to try to turn his sister back into a human and battle the demon scourge.

Tanjiro must grow stronger through grueling training to protect his sister on his quest. With its mix of Japanese culture, emotional storytelling, memorable characters, creative demon designs, and thrilling fight scenes, Demon Slayer has become hugely popular for good reason, much like Blue Exorcist.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

For another great anime steeped in Japanese culture with intense action, check out Jujutsu Kaisen. The protagonist, Yuji Itadori, becomes the vessel of a powerful curse named Ryomen Sukuna. He enrolls in a Jujutsu technical college to learn sorcery and battle deadly Cursed Spirits. There, he joins a core group, forms friendships, and overcomes challenges through teamwork.

Like Rin from Blue Exorcist, Yuji faces the challenge of harboring a formidable entity within him while striving to protect those around him. With clever battles, powerful enemies, and Yuji's entertaining mentor, Gojo Satoru, Jujutsu Kaisen makes for an easy binge filled with supernatural action.

5) Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

Stray god Yato dreams of having millions of worshippers but currently does odd jobs for only 5 yen per task. Things change when he rescues teenager Hiyori Iki, whose soul frequently slips out of her body after the incident. She hires Yato to fix her soul. They enter a world of unruly gods and phantoms as they work to protect the human world from the threat of sinister forces that only gods and those connected to them can perceive.

Noragami has great chemistry between its likable protagonists, backed by an interesting spirit world concept with Japanese god mythology. Packed with action, humor, and great music, Noragami deserves more praise for being an underrated gem.

6) Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the world of Black Clover, magic is commonplace—except for young Asta, who was born without any magical powers. He trains physically to compensate and still plans to become the Wizard King one day. His life changes when he receives an obscure five-leaf clover grimoire filled with mysterious anti-magic.

Black Clover echoes Blue Exorcist’s themes of a boy looked down on by society due to his unusual circumstances who strives to achieve greatness regardless. Both series feature the power of teamwork as Asta joins the Black Bulls squad of magic knights. With Asta’s underdog appeal, bombastic fights, and great supporting characters, Black Clover is an easy magic battle anime to binge.

7) Blood Lad

Blood Lad (Image via Brain's Base)

Staz Charlie Blood is a powerful vampire boss in the demon world. But in his spare time, he is obsessed with Japanese culture and anime. When human girl Fuyumi Yanagi accidentally wanders into the demon world, Staz excitedly takes her in but is distraught when Fuyumi is killed and transformed into a ghost.

Guilty over her death, Staz vows to bring Fuyumi back to life while battling rival demons who threaten the stability of his territory. Echoing Blue Exorcist, Blood Lad has great action blended with offbeat, eccentric humor for a fun watch. Amidst these chaotic events, Staz's unique personality and the blend of supernatural elements create a vibrant and engaging storyline.

8) World Trigger

World Trigger (Image via Toei Animation)

When interdimensional beings known as Neighbors invade Earth to try to take over our dimension, a secret defense organization called Border trains teenagers with special abilities. The agents utilize devices called Triggers to transform their bodies to battle Neighbors using the power of Trion.

World Trigger stands out for its emphasis on strategy over pure power levels, with many battles centered around the unique abilities of Triggers. With a four-man squad structure similar to Blue Exorcist, World Trigger focuses heavily on teamwork, with engaging fights centered around the unique skills of individuals working together.

9) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

While integrating both action and supernatural elements, Hunter x Hunter is a must-watch battle anime masterclass. It follows Gon Freecss in his quest to become a Pro Hunter while searching for his father. He befriends fellow rookie Kurapika, Leorio, and experienced Hunter Killua as they go through rigorous exams and face all manner of challenges from merciless villains.

Hunter x Hunter features one of the most comprehensive and detailed power systems in anime. Watching the group develop their Nen abilities and bond as friends is hugely rewarding across lush adventure story-arcs tinged with moments of darkness.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these nine anime series offer great supernatural action if you like seeing Rin develop his flames and exorcism abilities in Blue Exorcist. Many feature themes of friends overcoming adversity through trust and teamwork against demonic or otherworldly threats. So pick your next adventure to dive into from this list!