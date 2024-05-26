Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3: Tanjiro's Hashira training begins as he fights Uzui

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3 titled Fully Recovered Tanjiro Joins the Hashira Training!! aired on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. This episode marks the beginning of Tanjiro’s Hashira training, starting under former Hashira Uzui Tengen’s regime, where he ultimately fights Uzui alongside his fellow trainees before moving on to Muichiro’s training.

Additionally, Sanemi and Obanai discuss the Infinity Castle, which leads to them challenging each other to a duel. Meanwhile, the demons begin their move with a demon eye saying ‘Four’ surveying the Demon Slayer Corps' activities at night.

Tanjiro joins and finishes training under former Hashira Uzui in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3 opening events: Tanjiro joins Hashira training under Uzui while an Upper Kizuki demon spies on the demon slayers

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3 starts with the demon slayer trainees struggling under Uzui Tengen’s tough training regimen. Tanjiro recovers from his injuries and joins Uzui’s training.

After briefly chatting with Uzui, Tanjiro begins training, surpassing the other trainees instantly. During lunch, Tanjiro meets and chats with Uzui’s three wives. The narrative then shifts to two demon slayers on night patrol duty, during which a demon observes them from the shadows.

An eye marked 'Four' follows the patrolling demon slayers, indicating the presence of a new Upper-Rank Four demon who has replaced Hantengu, marking the beginning of the demon movement to search for Nezuko, who has now conquered the sun.

Tanjiro training under Uzui (Image via Ufotable)

The narrative of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3 then shifts to Uzui’s training. Tanjiro's overwhelming strength surprises the other trainees. During their lunch break, they ask Tanjiro about his battles with the upper-rank demons, and his stories leave them in awe.

Uzui's three wives tell Tanjiro that despite Uzui’s strict exterior, he deeply cares about the trainees, reminding Tanjiro of his soba-eating competition with Giyu, who let Tanjiro win.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3: Sanemi and Obanai discuss Infinity Castle while challenging each other to a duel

Obanai and Sanemi challenge each other for a duel (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3 then shifts focus to a conversation between the Wind Hashira, Sanemi, and the Snake Hashira, Obanai. They discuss the progress of their training and speak about the 'castle' they previously encountered, where the demons vanished without a trace.

Despite their efforts to locate it, they have been unsuccessful. They speculate that this castle might be a demon hideout. Obanai states that something big is looming on the horizon. Before departing, Sanemi and Obanai challenge each other to a duel.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3: Tanjiro and the trainees fight former Hashira Uzui

Tanjiro vs.Uzui (Image via Ufotable)

Subsequently, Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3 sees Tanjiro having tea with Uzui’s three wives. They thank him for his help in the Entertainment District while remembering the past. They discuss Uzui’s early retirement and express their hopes for Tanjiro to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji on Uzui’s behalf, after which Tanjiro vows to succeed.

The narrative then shifts to Uzui announcing a new training regimen: a special session involving real combat to emulate nighttime demon fights. The trainees must face Uzui in the woods, training their eyes and senses to fight in the dark, and attempt to defeat him while protecting their comrades.

While most trainees struggle against the former Hashira, Tanjiro stands out, matching Uzui in combat. His skills inspire the others, who watch in awe and eventually join the fight, motivated by Tanjiro's example.

Despite being beaten up by the end of the session, the trainees express their faith in all the Hashira and Tanjiro, vowing to become stronger to support them in the battles against the Upper Kizuki and Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3 closing events: Tanjiro leaves to train under Muichiro Tokito

In the concluding scenes of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 3, Uzui informs Tanjiro that he has completed his training under him and can now move on to the next Hashira. Uzui emphasizes the importance of defeating Muzan Kibutsuji to eradicate the demons once and for all, expressing his faith in Tanjiro's abilities. Tanjiro pledges to defeat Muzan.

Tanjiro bids everyone goodbye before leaving Uzui’s training grounds. He heads to train under the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. The episode ends with Tajiro reaching Tokito’s training ground, where others are presently training.

