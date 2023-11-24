Why was Muzan Kibutsuji afraid of Yoriichi Tsugikuni in Demon Slayer? Explained

Demon Slayer introduced the main antagonist of the series, Muzan Kibutsuji, very early on in the story. Despite appearing as the strongest being in the manga's current narrative, Muzan harbored an intense fear of Yoriichi Tsugikuni. Though not explicitly stated, every encounter with anything associated with Yoriichi elicited fear and anger from Muzan.

This profound reaction could be akin to PTSD, as Muzan was terrified of Yoriichi, going to extreme lengths to prevent the passing down of Yoriichi's Sun Breathing. Muzan's relentless pursuit of Tanjiro, driven solely by the presence of the Hanafuda earrings, further underscores the deep-seated fear instilled by Yoriichi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer: Yoriichi was the only person to drill the idea of death in Muzan

Yoriichi Tsugikuni as shown in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's main antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, is indeed the strongest demon to exist in the story. But he himself fears Yoriichi so much that even anything associated with Yoriichi makes him shiver, like Tanjiro's Hanafuda earrings, which originally belonged to Yoriichi. In essence, Muzan feared and continues to fear Yoriichi since he was the only person who could actually kill Muzan and came close to doing so.

Yoriichi was the first and only person to overpower Muzan, which introduced the fear of defeat and death in Muzan for the first time. Although it isn't directly stated, the idea of death and Yoriichi being the literal bringer of death might've shaken Muzan to his core and solidified his fear of Yoriichi in Muzan. It can also be said that Muzan might've come to associate Yoriichi with defeat and death after their encounter.

Muzan as shown in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the legendary Demon Slayer, is the only individual who came dangerously close to ending Muzan's reign of terror. Yoriichi's mastery of the Breath of the Sun, a breathing style specifically designed to combat Muzan and his demons, showcased his unparalleled skill and power.

Muzan's fear of Yoriichi was not unfounded. Yoriichi's encounter with the Demon King revealed the extent of his prowess. Yoriichi, in a Selfless State, faced Muzan head-on, with no emotions, bloodlust, or animosity clouding his judgment.

The Transparent World granted him literal x-ray vision, allowing him to perceive beyond flesh and witness blood circulation. This ability, coupled with a slowed-down perception, provided Yoriichi with unparalleled accuracy in combat.

However, the pivotal moment in their confrontation unfolded when Muzan, recognizing the inevitability of defeat in a fair fight, resorted to underhanded tactics. Kidnapping a lady and turning her into a demon, Muzan attempted to use her as a distraction. Although Yoriichi had overwhelmed and defeated Muzan in battle, the demon king's cunning escape prevented his ultimate demise.

The profound impact of Yoriichi on Muzan's psyche is evident in the latter's desperate measures to eliminate any Sun Breathing users and his immediate recognition of Yoriichi's symbol, the Hanafuda Earrings, on Tanjiro.

Final Thoughts

Muzan's fear of Yoriichi stems not only from the Demon Slayer's ability to overwhelm and defeat him but also from the undeniable threat posed by Yoriichi's unparalleled skills and unique abilities, marking him as the only one to have come perilously close to ending Muzan's demonic reign.

