Anime butlers aren't your average servants; they're parental figures, trusted advisors, and skilled protectors rolled into one. Anime butlers take their duties seriously, sometimes even putting their masters in their place when needed. These butlers add depth and excitement to the anime world with their unwavering loyalty and remarkable abilities.

For example, Ayumu Toujou from Gintama. He brings a unique blend of humor and dedication to his role as Yagyuu Kyubei's butler, showcasing that being a butler means more than just serving tea.

This listicle proves that butlers in anime are far from ordinary. For anyone on the lookout for the ultimate anime butler, they stand out as the best of the best.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Sebastian Michaelis, Watari, Gotoh and 7 others are among the popular anime butlers.

10. Merry (One Piece)

Merry (Image via Toei Animation)

Merry is the original designer of the Going Merry, the iconic ship of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece. His lamb-like appearance is reflected in the ship's design, making it an integral part of the crew's journey until its emotional farewell.

Although Merry isn't prominent later in the series, he played a crucial role initially. As Kaya's loyal butler alongside Kuro (Khaladore), Merry lacked combat skills but survived Kuro's deadly Cat Claws attack and protected Kaya from unwanted suitors.

Initially, he distrusted Usopp's stories, fearing they would harm Kaya, but he later recognized Usopp's honesty after Kuro's true nature was revealed. After the Straw Hats saved Kaya and Syrup Village, Merry gifted them the Going Merry and continued to serve Kaya faithfully. His dedication, craftsmanship, and heartfelt role make him among the most popular anime butlers.

9. Roberta (Black Lagoon)

Roberta (Image via Madhouse )

Roberta, also known as 'The Bloodhound,' is the formidable maid of the Lovelace family in Black Lagoon. Her background as a former FARC guerrilla gives her unmatched combat skills, making her a deadly protector of the Lovelace heir, Garcia. Roberta's transition from a violent past to a life of servitude showcases her complex character.

Despite her violent tendencies, Roberta is fiercely loyal to the Lovelace family, especially Garcia. Her ability to switch between a calm, composed maid and a ruthless combatant highlights her duality.

Roberta's unyielding dedication and combat prowess make her an unforgettable character in the anime world. Her blend of fierce loyalty and lethal skills solidifies Roberta's place among popular anime butlers.

8. Gilbert Nightray (Pandora Hearts)

Gilbert Nightray (Image via Xebec)

Gilbert Nightray, from Pandora Hearts, epitomizes unwavering loyalty as Oz's devoted butler. Despite a decade-long time skip, Gilbert's commitment to his master remains steadfast. Protective and fiercely devoted, he prioritizes Oz's well-being, even if it means confronting his shortcomings.

While Gilbert may lack empathy and struggle with understanding certain situations, his loyalty surpasses traditional anime butlers, making him one of the most popular anime butlers. From his humble beginnings as Oz's younger butler to his continued dedication post-time-skip, Gilbert Nightray stands as a testament to the enduring bond between master and servant.

7. Norman Burg (The Big O)

Norman Burg (Image via Sunrise)

Norman Burg from The Big O is Roger Smith's faithful anime butler, always ready with a hot meal, no matter the hour. He acts as a fatherly figure and advisor to Roger and Dorothy while balancing household duties with his impressive skills in weaponry. After the memory wipe in Paradigm City, Norman helps protect the city from threats posed by people regaining their memories.

Despite losing his memories, his loyalty to Roger never wavered. Norman also maintains Big O and Roger's car. Adding to his cool persona, Norman rides a motorcycle with a sidecar, showcasing his versatility and unwavering dedication. Even at his advanced age, he's proficient with various firearms, from handguns to high-caliber weapons, making him one of the popular anime butlers.

6. Ayumu Toujou (Gintama)

Ayumu Toujou (Image via Sunrise)

Ayumu Toujou, a standout character in the comedy anime Gintama, offers a delightful blend of humor and seriousness in his role as Yagyuu Kyubei's butler.

Despite Kyubei's unconventional upbringing, Ayumu's unwavering dedication as the leader of the Four Devas Shitennou and a dojo guardian of the Yagyuu Family is evident. His obsession with Kyubei is palpable, as seen in his meticulous recording of her activities over the years.

While his true strength remains undisclosed, his leadership among the Four Devas hints at formidable power. Ayumu's eccentricities, like his fondness for eggs and encouragement of Kyubei's lolita dresses, add depth to his character. Despite his quirks, Ayumu's commitment to his role as a butler remains unwavering, solidifying his place among memorable and popular anime butlers.

5. Gotoh (Hunter x Hunter)

Gotoh (Image via Pierrot)

Gotoh, the head butler of the notorious Zoldyck family, commands immense respect within this clan of assassins. He takes his duties seriously, maintaining strict security and confidentiality about the family's dark dealings. Despite their grim profession, Gotoh genuinely cares for Killua, treating him almost like a son. Gotoh's mysterious past adds to his enigmatic presence.

He handles all outsider contacts and primarily oversees Killua, reflecting the Zoldyck family's trust in him. His cool and collected front is occasionally disrupted, revealing a man of deep convictions and strong emotions. Gotoh's abilities are extraordinary; he can throw coins with deadly speed and precision, which are more powerful than bullets.

Gotoh's loyalty and strength are the cornerstones of his character, making him one of the popular anime butlers.

4. Hayate Ayasaki (Hayate the Combat Butler)

Hayate Ayasaki (Image via Manglobe)

Hayate Ayasaki, the protagonist of Hayate the Combat Butler, is a comedic whirlwind of talent and misfortune. Sold to the Yakuza by his debt-ridden parents, he finds himself rescued by Nagi Sanzenin, a wealthy heiress smitten with him. Despite his chaotic upbringing, Hayate masters many trades, boasting superhuman strength, swordsmanship, and firearm skills.

His youthful appearance belies his extraordinary abilities, earning him the nickname "The Combat Butler." Hayate's journey from penniless servant to Nagi's faithful protector is a rollercoaster of humor and heart. With each episode, he tackles absurd challenges while charming audiences with his resilience and wit, making him a beloved figure among the popular anime butlers.

3. Watari (Death Note)

Watari (Image via Madhouse)

Watari, the man behind the legendary detective L, serves as his handler and butler. Known as Quillish Wammy, he is one of the few individuals L fully trusts.

Watari's role extends beyond butler duties; he founded Wammy's House, an orphanage for gifted children, nurturing future detectives like Near, Mello, and Matt. Watari's blend of wisdom, care, and lethal capability cements his place among the popular anime butlers.

Watari's skills in espionage and marksmanship are notable, as seen when he disarms Higuchi with a sniper rifle from a moving helicopter. Despite his advanced age, Watari remains vital in managing logistics and ensuring L's well-being. His fatherly relationship with L and other children from Wammy's House highlights his nurturing side, contrasting with his deadly precision.

2. Walter C. Dornez (Hellsing Ultimate)

Walter C Dornez (Image via Gonzo)

Walter C. Dornez from Hellsing Ultimate is a butler with a deadly secret. Known as 'The Angel of Death,' Walter is not just a servant but a lethal weapon in the Hellsing family's arsenal. His mastery of Monofilament Wires allows him to slice through anything, from steel to the undead.

Walter's loyalty to Sir Integra and his care for Seras Victoria was profound despite his eventual betrayal. His superhuman abilities and complex relationships make him a fascinating character. Walter's duality as a caring butler and a deadly assassin makes him one of the most popular anime butlers.

1. Sebastian Michaelis (Black Butler)

Sebastian Michaelis (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sebastian Michaelis from Black Butler is one of the most popular butlers, combining elegance with supernatural prowess. Bound by a Faustian contract to serve Ciel Phantomhive, Sebastian's skills are unmatched. His superhuman abilities and immortality make him an invincible protector. Known for his love of cats and sadistic tendencies in combat, Sebastian is both charming and terrifying.

His unwavering dedication to the Phantomhive household and impeccable service make him a benchmark for anime butlers. With his trademark line, "I am one hell of a butler," Sebastian's blend of charm, efficiency, and lethal prowess cements his status as the quintessential anime butler.

In conclusion

The life of a butler may seem glamorous on the surface, but behind the scenes lies a world of dedication and hard work. The anime butlers on the list exemplify the true essence of servitude and loyalty, making them stand out.

From ensuring their master's happiness to going above and beyond their duties, these butlers showcase unwavering dedication and a willingness to serve, no matter the task. Whether it's jumping into a fire or fulfilling peculiar requests, these iconic figures demonstrate what it truly means to be a great butler.

However, the fact that most anime butlers are dedicated to their duties doesn't mean they lack humor. Some are renowned for their comedic flair, utilizing their seriousness in amusing ways that make them truly iconic.

Related Links:

10 best anime like Black Butler

10 anime characters who prioritize their friends above all else

10 best Big Brothers in anime, ranked

10 strongest anime dads of all time

10 anime moms who went the distance for their children