Wind Breaker episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 10 is set to release on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 12:26AM JST according to the series’ official website. Following Hajime Umemiya’s victory over Choji Tomiyama, which also led to the latter’s redemption, fans are anxious to see what will fill the gap that remains in the smash-hit Spring 2024 anime’s first season.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 10 leaks early in any capacity or degree prior to the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to confirmed information from the series’ official Japanese website.

Read on for all available release information for Wind Breaker episode 10, as well as speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Wind Breaker episode 10 release date and time

Choji's demeanor has completely changed heading into Wind Breaker episode 10 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:26 a.m. JST on Friday, June 7, 2024.

For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26AM, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26AM, Thursday, June 6, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, June 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, June 7, 2024

Where to watch Wind Breaker episode 10?

Umemiya's role in the series is starting to become apparent heading into Wind Breaker episode 10 (Image via CloverWorks)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news.

Apart from the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in the English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German languages.

Wind Breaker episode 9 recap

Wind Breaker episode 9 began with Umemiya and Choji already fighting, the theater silent as the others watched them.

Choji questioned why an attack had no effect, prompting Umemiya to say his fists were weightless because he wasn’t fighting for anything. He kept charging at Umemiya nonetheless, growing angrier and crazier until he began breaking down. That prompted an introspective of him in the desert, which would be used throughout the episode.

Choji then began gaining the upper hand, prompting Sakura to get mad and Sugishita to tell him to watch. It became clear that Umemiya wanted to help Choji rather than fight, comforting him even as he bit down on Umemiya’s own neck.

He then reminded Choji of when they first met at a Furin and Shishitoren fight, and what Choji had around him then that he doesn’t now. He quickly realized that it was his friends’ smiling faces, with Umemiya headbutting him after.

This prompted a flashback showing a younger, happier, and more whimsical Choji, which then became the current Choji’s desert dreamscape where he saw Togame. He woke up in reality to find Togame hunched over him, prompting the two to fully resolve their shared past.

The episode ended with Choji trying to give the Shishitoren to Umemiya, but him refusing, instead saying that this was the first day of the groups’ new friendship.

What to expect from Wind Breaker episode 10 (speculative)?

Preview images for episode 10 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 10 is titled Dialogue. With the battle between Bofurin and Shishitoren now settled, the next episode will see a celebratory party which would both groups. The episode would also see Sakura confused over how they are celebrating with the people whom they just fought with.

The preview synopsis revealed that Sakura will consult both Umemiya and Choji regarding their views as leaders and this could change the views of Sakura regarding what reaching the 'top' means. With these two gangs now in a new friendship, what endeavors await the members of Bofurin in the future?

