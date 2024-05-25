Wind Breaker episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 9 is set to be released on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 12:26 am JST according to the series’ official website. With Choji Tomiyama and Hajime Umemiya’s fight set to officially begin in the coming installment, fans are more anxious than ever to get their hands on any spoilers they can.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 9 will leak early in any capacity or degree prior to the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the upcoming installment will be released thanks to confirmed information from the series’ official Japanese website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Wind Breaker episode 9, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Wind Breaker episode 9 release date and time

Choji is Shishitoren's last hope for a win against the Bofurin heading into Wind Breaker episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, May 31, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26 am, Thursday, May 30, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26 am, Thursday, May 30, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26 am, Friday, May 31, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56 am, Friday, May 31, 2024

Where to watch Wind Breaker episode 9

Umemiya's full strength will finally be seen in Wind Breaker episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after it airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in the English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German languages.

Wind Breaker episode 8 recap

Wind Breaker episode 8 began with Sakura noticing that Togame had lost steam as their fight had gone on. The former asked him why this was the case. Togame laughed and said he didn’t know, prompting a flashback to Togame telling Choji about the Bofurin scuffle. He says he thought this would trigger a change in Choji, but it obviously didn’t.

Looking at the faded Shishitoren emblem on stage, he said he wanted to go to the mountains when Sakura asked what he wanted to do.

Sakura then said Togame was strong, but lame, saying he’d make him an awesome guy he’ll want to fight by the time they’re done. Sakura then kicked Togame and sent him flying into a wall, where he began laughing. He then landed a big punch, undid his hair, and reintroduced himself, resuming their fight. Togame said Sakura was getting better at fighting as the two laughed while fighting, horrifying the other Shishitoren members.

Eventually, the two swung their final punches, with Sakura’s connecting first due to Togame “giving up” on the fight. Choji then went on stage, and brutally kicked Togame when he tried to talk him out of fighting Umemiya. Sakura tried to swing on Tomiyama, but Umemiya stopped him and began talking to Choji. The episode ended with Choji rushing at Umemiya, who blocked all his attacks and landed a punch that caused Choji’s nose to bleed.

What to expect from Wind Breaker episode 9 (speculative)

With Choji and Umemiya’s fight set to officially begin, Wind Breaker episode 9 will likely be the most well-animated and fastest-paced episode of the series yet. The brief skirmish fans saw at the end of episode 8 already suggested this via how fast Choji and Umemiya were both shown to be moving.

Episode 9 should also begin diving into the backstories of both, with Choji’s likely to be fully fleshed out while Umemiya’s is set up and completed later. Likewise, if Togame’s backstory is anything to go off of, fans can expect Choji’s to be incredibly tragic and harrowing, explaining how he became the person he is today.

