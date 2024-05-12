10 anime with great animation but awful plots

Anime with great animation can't always rescue a narrative when the storyline lacks coherence or strays from the source material, despite the dedication of the animators and the production team. This leads to situations where aesthetics overshadow the narrative, resulting in a disappointing viewing experience.

In the realm of top-tier anime, many fans prioritize visuals, but this doesn't always guarantee a satisfying story. This leads to situations where aesthetics overshadow the narrative, resulting in a disappointing viewing experience. Highlighting several such instances, many fans often debate about the anime with great animation that fail to deliver a good plot.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions. The entries are not ranked in any order.

Takt Op. Destiny, Redline, and 8 other anime with great animation but disappointing plots

1) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Koutetsujou no Kabaneri -Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Image via Wit Studio)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress was eagerly awaited for being an anime with great animation. It aired from April 8, 2016, to June 30, 2016. However, it drew comparisons to Wit Studio's flagship series, Attack on Titan, prompting viewers to evaluate it independently. The anime, which had great animation, impressed viewers with early episodes, but the series lost momentum as it progressed.

Critics pointed out repetitive fight scenes and a formulaic plot, featuring characters combating hordes of mindless zombies—a narrative common in survival anime. Despite its initial promise, Kabaneri failed to sustain the excitement it initially generated, leaving many feeling disappointed by its inability to deliver on the hype surrounding its release.

2) Redline

Miki and Todoroki from Redline (Image via Madhouse)

Redline, an anime by Madhouse with great visuals, premiered on August 14, 2009 (in Locarno) and October 9, 2010 (in Japan), wowing anime fans with its breathtaking animation. However, the plot of the anime is quite confusing. While the characters are stylish, and the action scenes are visually stunning, viewers believe understanding the storyline feels like trying to navigate a maze blindfolded.

Moreover, the sheer number of characters thrown into the mix makes it difficult to form any meaningful attachment to them. Despite its good reputation in the anime community, Redline falls short of achieving true greatness due to its convoluted narrative and lack of emotional connection with the characters.

3) K

K (Image via GoHands)

K, created by GoHands, aired from May 28, 2012 – August 15, 2013. It is an anime renowned for its great animation, which is marred by a lacklustre plot. The story follows Yashiro Isana, a teenager with amnesia who wields an umbrella, as he becomes embroiled in the conflicts among the Kings—individuals with supernatural abilities who lead different clans.

Despite its visually stunning presentation, the series has drawn criticism from fans for its shallow characters, rushed narrative, and disjointed storyline. Nonetheless, it maintains a loyal fanbase, evident in its numerous adaptations spanning anime, movies, OVAs, manga, and light novels, all aimed at enriching its narrative universe.

4) Takt Op. Destiny

Takt Op Destiny (Image via Mappa, Madhouse)

Takt Op. Destiny aired from October 6, 2021, to December 22, 2021, receiving mixed to negative reviews even after being one an anime with great animation. Despite the involvement of two prominent animation studios, Mappa and Madhouse, which resulted in impressive visuals, the series struggled to offer nothing particularly original and faced challenges with its pacing and narrative structure, further contributing to its negative reception.

Some viewers found the storyline confusing or lacking coherence, while others felt the characters lacked depth or clear motivations, making it difficult for them to engage with the series. Takt Op. Destiny others were disappointed by its execution.

5) Guilty Crown

Guilty Crown (Image via Production I.G. )

Guilty Crown is famously known for being one of the anime with great animation. It was produced by Production I.G. and originally aired from October 13, 2011, to March 22, 2012. Its animation comprises breathtaking visuals and futuristic aesthetics, setting a standard for its time.

However, fans believe the frequent character changes in the series either feels hopelessly unresolved or hastily precipitated. What exacerbates the issue is the anime's reliance on shortcuts to expedite its time-limited storytelling. Guilty Crown rushes character development using clichés, sacrificing subtlety for fast-paced scenes with sudden character changes, impacting the storytelling.

6) Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online (image via Studio A-1 pictures)

Sword Art Online initially seemed poised to dominate the year, as per anime enthusiasts. Handled by Studio A-1 Pictures, the animation stands out, effectively capturing the essence of a Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) and popularizing the Isekai genre. The premise, introduced in the first episode, of being trapped in a virtual reality MMO where dying in the game means death in real life, with the only escape being to clear all 100 floors, was promising.

The series began strongly but lost focus with side stories, neglecting its main plot and character development. A two-year time skip further distanced viewers, emphasizing the main character's romantic relationship over essential elements, resulting in a disconnect despite impressive animation.

7) Darling in the Franxx

Darling in the Franxx (image via Crunchyroll)

The distinctive animation of Darling in the Franxx, which originally aired from January 13, 2018, to July 7, 2018, is the result of a collaboration among three studios: A-1 Pictures, Trigger, and Cloverworks, making it an anime with great visuals. This series has sparked intense debates, with opinions falling into either the overrated category or underrated.

Darling in the Franxx especially sparked arguments concerning some of the interesting characters like Zero Two and Ichigo. Fans like its animation, but the anime's reception is reminiscent of the response to Guilty Crown. This is because, many have grappled with the abrupt introduction of the "true enemy" and the unexpected deviation from the established narrative trajectory towards the end.

8) Aldnoah.Zero

Aldnoah.Zero (Image via Crunchyroll)

Aldnoah.Zero produced by A-1 Pictures and TROYCA, aired from July 5, 2014, to March 28, 2015. Despite being visually stunning, the anime fell flat owing to its poor character development and plot progression mishandling.

An anime with great animation, this mecha series, however, received criticism in Slaine Troyard's arc, which was marked by abrupt shifts and inconsistencies. The uneven pacing and introduction of key plot points without buildup or resolution further frustrated audiences.

While boasting an intriguing premise and high-quality animation, Aldnoah.Zero failed to deliver cohesive storytelling and compelling character arcs, hindering its reception. Despite initial interest, the series struggled to maintain viewer engagement. Overall, its deficiencies in character development and plot execution left many viewers disappointed, emphasizing the importance of balanced storytelling and consistent character development for audience satisfaction.

9) Deadman Wonderland

Deadman Wonderland(image via Image via Manglobe)

released in 2011 and produced by Manglobe, aired from April 17, 2011, to July 3, 2011. Set in a dystopian future where Tokyo is ravaged by a massive earthquake, it introduces a grim amusement park-like prison, Deadman Wonderland. Despite being a production with great animation, fluid movement, and stunning action sequences, the anime received mixed reactions.

This is because the anime deviates from the manga, leaving out key story elements and character growth, leading to a rushed and unsatisfying narrative. While visually impressive, these flaws lessen its appeal to viewers.

10) Seraph of the End

Seraph of the End (image via Wit Studio)

Seraph of the End, produced by Wit Studio and airing from April to December 2015, epitomizes the quintessential "generic" anime. It's formulaic narrative and underdeveloped characters fail to leave a lasting impact.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity battles vampires, the storyline follows a predictable template found in numerous other series. Despite action potential, this anime with great animation disappoints with minimal skirmishes and slow pacing. Plot conveniences abound, relying on contrived storytelling rather than cohesive narrative construction.

Character development is lacking as well, with protagonist Yuu Hyakuya and companions blending into typical shounen archetypes. While being an anime with great animation showcases creativity, the mismatch between character designs and backgrounds detracts from the visual experience.

Despite a standout opening theme and soundtrack, they fail to compensate for the show's generic plot and underdeveloped characters. "Owari no Seraph" ultimately falls short, offering little beyond tired clichés and missed opportunities for meaningful storytelling.

In conclusion

Anime with great animation like Darling in the Franxx demonstrates the importance of balancing stunning animation with compelling plots, since, as the series progressed, some viewers felt let down by its convoluted plot and unanswered questions, leaving them wanting more substance to match its style. Some viewers felt its storyline lacked depth, leaving them wanting more.

These examples highlight the importance of marrying exceptional animation with a compelling plot. For anime fans, a good series strikes the perfect balance, delivering both stunning visuals and captivating storytelling. It's this combination that ensures some series continue to capture our imaginations and leave the fans eagerly awaiting the next sequence.

