10 best anime to watch if you like Undead Unluck

Since its premiere in 2023, Undead Unluck has quickly become one of the most popular new anime. With its unique premise of a girl cursed with misfortune teaming up with an immortal being, it combines action, comedy, and supernatural elements that appeal to a wide audience.

If you're a fan of Undead Unluck and looking for some other great anime to watch next, this list has you covered. We've compiled some of the best anime with similar themes, tones, or elements that we think fans of Undead Unluck will also enjoy.

Top 10 must-watch anime for Undead Unluck fans

1. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest new battle animes to come out in years. It centers around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who accidentally ingests a powerful cursed object and joins a special academy for Jujutsu sorcerers in order to control the curse.

Like Undead Unluck, Jujutsu Kaisen has intense action sequences as the characters battle against cursed spirits and supernatural foes. It also balances this nicely with comedy and character development. The animation and fights are top-notch.

2. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

For anime fans hungry for more great battles between humans and supernatural beings, Demon Slayer is a must-watch. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is attacked and turned into demons. He joins the Demon Slayer Corps to find a way to turn his sister back into a human.

The action and animation quality in Demon Slayer is movie-level, making the exciting battles a real treat to watch. Like Undead Unluck, it also has a great blend of action, drama, and comedy. Additionally, the heartfelt storytelling and character development make it resonate deeply with its audience, further enhancing its appeal.

3. Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

From the creator of One Punch Man comes Mob Psycho 100, a story about a young boy named Shigeo Kageyama, an extremely powerful esper. He tries to live a normal life to keep his powers in check.

Like Undead Unluck, Mob Psycho 100 features a main character with extraordinary abilities trying to blend into everyday life. It has spectacular action animation and a quirky sense of humor. The characters are also quite endearing. The teacher-student relationship between Mob and his mentor, Reigen, also adds a lot of humor and heart.

4. Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

Bungo Stray Dogs is about a league of gifted humans with supernatural powers being used as weapons in conflicts between factions. The story focuses on Atsushi Nakajima, who joins the "Detective Agency" to help control his ability to transform into a tiger.

With supernatural powers and abilities, interesting characters, and a mix of action, drama, and comedy, Bungo Stray Dogs has a lot in common with Undead Unluck. The powers are very creative and fun to watch in action. Seeing the detectives solve mysteries with their eccentric gifts never gets old.

5. Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films)

While the plot setup is completely different, Tokyo Revengers gives a vibe similar to Undead Unluck's blend of action, comedy, drama, and supernatural elements. The story follows 26-year-old Takemichi Hanagaki, who travels back in time to his middle school days on a mission to save his girlfriend and change the future.

The time travel premise allows for interesting situations and culture shock humor as the adult Takemichi interacts with his middle school peers. The fight scenes are gritty and exciting, and the choreography is great.

6. Fire Force

Fire Force (Image via David Production)

In an alternate version of Tokyo, a group of firefighters take on supernatural Infernals in Fire Force. Rookie firefighter Shinra Kusakabe has the ability to ignite his feet to gain great speed and attacking power.

Like Undead Unluck, Fire Force features superpowered fighters battling supernatural threats. It has slick action sequences combined with world-building around the Infernals and interesting lore. The Infernals' disturbing and creepy character designs add to the show's tense atmosphere.

7. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

It’s almost impossible to leave My Hero Academia off any list for anime recommendations. Set in a world where 80% of people have developed superpowers or “quirks,” it chronicles Izuku Midoriya’s quest to become a superhero despite being born without a quirk.

Like Undead Unluck, My Hero Academia is focused on characters with extraordinary abilities. It has epic superpower battles interspersed with comedic high school hijinks, which result in a fun watch. Seeing the characters develop their quirks and special moves is very engaging.

8. Durarara!!

Durarara!! (Image via Brain's Base)

Durarara!! is set in Ikebukuro, an unusual neighborhood of Tokyo occupied by humans and supernatural beings like dullahans and headless riders. The large cast of eccentric characters gets involved in various odd incidents in the anything-can-happen neighborhood.

With supernatural elements and quirky characters, Durarara!! has a very similar vibe and appeal to fans of Undead Unluck. The animation beautifully brings all the chaotic actions of Ikebukuro to life. Viewers get sucked into the show’s unique atmosphere and stylish visuals.

9. Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche)

While the premise is very different, Assassination Classroom has a similar offbeat tone and appeal as Undead Unluck. The students of Class 3-E have an unusual target – to assassinate their teacher, Koro Sensei, a smiling octopus-like creature who will destroy Earth if he isn’t eliminated first.

Like Undead Unluck, the students’ impossible mission creates lots of absurdist comedy mixed seamlessly with action and drama. The characters are quirky yet endearing. Seeing the students devise clever plans to take down their teacher is also part of the show’s charm.

10. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is a supernatural comedy anime perfect for fans of Undead Unluck's offbeat humor and paranormal elements. It follows the daily life of Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who happens to have every psychic power imaginable. He strives to keep his abilities hidden and just get through normal days, but he constantly gets dragged into weird and absurd situations with his eccentric classmates.

Like Undead Unluck, the contrast between the supernatural main character and his attempts to maintain an ordinary life makes for many comedic moments. The animation hilariously brings all the telepathic hijinks and psychic spectacles to life.

Conclusion

Undead Unluck has proven to be a hit for good reason—it seamlessly blends action, comedy, supernatural elements, and great characters into an entertaining watch. Fans looking for more anime series that deliver a similar vibe through creative premises, eccentric characters, slick animation, and a genre-blending formula should check out the titles on this list.

