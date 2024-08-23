That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19: Elmesia meets Rimuru as the Tempest Founder’s Festival begins with a banquet

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19 (episode 67), titled The Eve of the Festival, aired on Friday, August 11, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In this episode, dignitaries from various nations gather at the opening banquet of the Tempest Founder's Festival.

Elmesia and her associates, along with Milim and her group, Hinata, Yuuki, Youm, Gazel, and the others, gather at the banquet, bonding over food. The episode also sees the beginning of the Founder’s Festival in its final scenes, which starts with a speech from Rimuru in the presence of all the attendees, including the hero Masayuki, the Class-S students, and all the dignitaries.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19. Readers' discretion is advised.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19: The festival begins as Rimuru reunites with Milim and his other allies

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19 opening events: Sushi brings Rimuru, Yuuki, and Hinata together as the banquet starts

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19 begins with Rimuru delivering a speech on the eve of the Tempest Founder’s Festival, welcoming and thanking all the attendees. Following his speech, Hakuro presents a sushi buffet.

The guests are initially hesitant about the raw fish as humans in this world aren't accustomed to it. Rimuru leads the way and enjoys the feast first. Hinata and Yuuki soon follow, savoring the food from their previous world.

Rimuru and Hinata enjoy sushi (Image via 8Bit)

Seeing their enjoyment, others, including Gazel and Youm, join in. However, just as everyone is beginning to relax and enjoy the feast, they receive news of Elmesia El-Ru Sarion's arrival at Jura Tempest.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19: Elmesia El-Ru Sarion joins the banquet and has her first encounter with Rimuru

In That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19, the arrival of Elmesia and her entourage at the festival causes a commotion. As Rimuru is unaware of the significance, King Gazel informs him about the importance of the Sorcerous Dynasty of Sarion.

Gazel explains that the Sarion Dynasty's military power rivals that of Dwargon, and with a history spanning over two thousand years compared to Dwargon's thousand years, it is one of the most influential nations in the world. As Elmesia and her group enter the reception hall, Rimuru, as the host, goes to greet them.

Elmesia in this episode (Image via 8Bit)

Gazel warns him to be cautious around Elmesia. True to the warning, the Demon Lord feels overwhelmed as he begins the greeting. Raphael detects the mental interference and blocks it, determining it is not an attack but a result of Elmesia’s Heroic Aura skill leaking. After the greetings, Elmesia requests a private meeting later with Rimuru to discuss some matters.

Later, Gazel inquires if Rimuru was nearly overwhelmed by Elmesia, but he pauses when he notices she might be eavesdropping, thanks to her superior elf hearing. Mjollmile then briefly visits Rimuru to discuss trade-related matters.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19: Milim, Frey, Carion, and others join the festivities

Milim, Frey, and Carion enter the reception (Image via 8Bit)

In That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19, Milim, Carrion, Frey, and their associates arrive at the reception after Mjollmile leaves. The episode features some humorous interactions with Milim, Frey, and Carrion. Following a brief test from Frey, Rimuru earns her trust, proving he can manage Milim's immature and unruly behavior.

During the feast, Milim asks Shuna and Rimuru to impress Middray with their food. Although the Demon Lord initially struggles, Shuna steps in and relates the art of cooking to the principles of harmony and diplomacy between nations, which ultimately convinces Middray. With Middray won over, everyone happily enjoys the feast.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19 closing events: The festival kicks off with Rimuru's speech

Milim, Rimuru, and Shion enjoy the food (Image via 8Bit)

In the final scenes of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 19, the Founders's Festival begins with Rimuru delivering his opening speech with the Class-S students, the hero Masayuki’s group, and other guests in attendance.

He welcomes all the attendees and expresses his commitment to fostering friendly relations between humans and monsters, aiming to build a nation where they can coexist in harmony. However, he also warns that he will not tolerate those who look down on his people or threaten his nation with war.

Elmesia in this episode (Image via 8Bit)

Rimuru also offers various job opportunities for humans at the Jura Tempest Federation, highlighting their need for workers and inviting them to relocate if interested. The episode concludes as Rimuru finishes his speech and the festival begins.

