That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18: Rimuru reunites with Yuuki as Masayuki arrives at Jura Tempest 

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18, titled A Throng of Visitors, came out on August 16, 2024, on Nippon Television in Japan. The latest episode saw Rimuru Tempest host guests from other nations and invite Yuuki and the Class-S students to Jura Tempest.

Besides that, the Demon Lord welcomed Masayuki, the "Lightspeed Hero," and his party to his nation. However, Masayuki's party behaved harshly toward Rimuru, threatening a battle. Rimuru thought the best way to achieve a resolution would be for them to participate in the battle tournament.

Once again, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 focused heavily on interactions among characters rather than full-on action.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18.

Trending

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18: Rimuru welcomes Blumund's King, Youm, and others to Jura Tempest

Rimuru welcomes his guests (Image via 8Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 begins with Rimuru Tempest welcoming the Blumund Kingdom's King, Doram Blumund, and his wife to his mansion. He apologizes for not thanking him sooner for assisting in dealing with the Falmuth.

Doram says there's no need to apologize as he simply complied with the treaty. He entrusts his nation's best interest to Rimuru in exchange for profit. Following that, the King enquires about Rimuru Tempest's ongoing grand project that Fuze told him about.

Blumund's King and Queen (Image via 8Bit)

Although Rimuru doesn't reveal it entirely, he tells the King that he wishes Blumund to become a central distribution hub in the future. Doram and his wife appreciate the Demon Lord's proposal and tell him that they can't wait to make it a success.

Following that in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18, Rimuru hosts the Dwarven Kingdom's king, Gazel Dwarg, who laments the strenuous transportation method. Rimuru thinks he must develop trains soon to make transportation more comfortable.

Gazel becomes angry at Rimuru (Image via 8Bit)

Gazel then asks Rimuru about the Western Holy Church's drastic change in attitude toward his country. The slime recalls involving Dwargon in the hundred-year friendship treaty, which infuriates Gazel. They also discuss the possibility of Hinata seizing the Church in its entirety in the absence of the Seven Days Clergies.

After hosting Gazel at his mansion, Rimuru Tempest welcomes Youm, whom he helped to become a king. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 reveals that under Youm's kingship, a new kingdom, called Falmenace, has been established at Falmuth's place.

King Youm, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Youm's wife, Mjur Falmenace, introduces herself and tells Rimuru that she looks forward to the continued partnership. On the other hand, Edgar, who happens to be the former king, Edmaris' son, says he has been working hard as Youm's attendant.

Rimuru compliments the boy and says he looks forward to working with him. During their conversation, the Slime tells Youm that he doesn't have to pay the remaining reparations fee. The King of Falmenance pays his gratitude to Rimuru.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18: Rimuru meets Yuuki and Class-S students and welcomes Masayuki

Yuuki agrees to go to Jura Tempest (Image via 8Bit)

The narrative for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 switches to Engrassia, where Rimuru Tempest meets the leader of the Free Guild, Yuuki Kagurazaka. The slime asks Yuuki if he can attend the Founder's Festival in Jura Tempest for a few days, to which the boy willingly agrees.

Yuuki tells Rimuru that he has trusted staff to rely on while he's away. The Free Guild's leader then introduces his personal assistant and the Guild's Vice-Master, Kagali. The blonde-haired girl elegantly introduces herself to Rimuru and tells him about her passion for ruins exploration.

According to That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18, Kagali went to Soma, one of the largest ancient ruins in the West. Kagali's descriptions of the ruins intrigue Rimuru as he engages in a deep conversation with her.

Kagali, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Later, we see Rimuru reunite with the Class-S kids. Overjoyed, they flock around the Demon Lord. Rimuru then invites everyone to his nation, Jura Tempest, including Mrs. Tiss. Although she doesn't accept at first, she gives in when the kids implore her to join them.

The narrative for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 then shows Rimuru Tempest teleporting to the Jura Tempest with Yuuki and others. He gives the Class-S children a medallion, which lets them roam anywhere they want and eat from any stall they like for free in Jura Tempest.

Class-S students in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 (Image via 8Bit)

At that moment, Rimuru gets a telepathy call from his executive, who informs him about Masayuki the Hero's arrival at the Jura Tempest with his party. Masayuki's party members behave rudely toward the Demon Lord, fully confident that their leader can easily defeat him.

Yuuki tries to settle them down, but Masayuki's party feels they cannot trust a Demon Lord. Although their harsh words and threats get into Rimuru's skin, he tries his best to act calmly. In the end, he proposes they should participate in the battle tournament, which will take place in a day.

Masayuki and his party in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

If they emerge victorious, Rimuru Tempest will accept their challenge. Pressured by his teammates, Masayuki ends up accepting Rimuru's proposal. He thinks things will work out like they have always done for him.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 ends with the Slime being content at the prospect of a hero entering his battle tournament.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback