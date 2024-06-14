That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11: Rimuru and Hinata's friendship strengthens with a non-aggression pact

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11, titled Reconciliation and Agreement, was released on Nippon Television in Japan on Friday, June 14, 2024. The episode saw Luminous Valentine officially recognize Jura Tempest as a state and go on diplomatic relations with them.

Rimuru Tempest welcomed them into his mansion and organized a party later. Aside from that, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11 showed Damrada's conversation with Granville, where the former revealed his intentions clearly. After consecutive action-based episodes, the series returned to its slower pace and revealed plenty of important information.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11: Rimuru welcomes Hinata and others to his mansion

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11 kicks off with a scene featuring Granville and Damrada. The former lambasts the eastern merchant for escaping the country. However, Damrada defends his stance by saying that Diablo was too much for him to handle.

He counterpunches with an argument, that Granville failed not only to dispose of Hinata but he let her connection to Rimuru become stronger than before. Granville admits his failure and feels that a new nation will born following the fall of the previous regime in Falmuth.

Granville and Damrada in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

He also knows that the Jura Tempest is becoming the world's center of economy because of Rimuru. As such, he sternly tells Damrada not to do anything ill-advised. However, Rimuru's ascendency to power is not a concern to the eastern merchant.

At the same time, with Hinata knowing his face, there isn't much Damrada can do in the Western nations. He leaves the hall but assures Granville that he will send someone to replace him from his hometown. Meanwhile, they will continue to do transactions as before.

Rimuru engages in a peace meeting (Image via 8Bit)

The narrative for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11 then shifts to the Jura Tempest, where Rimuru welcomes Hinata, Luminous, and the other Paladins to his grand hall to discuss the future of Tempest and the Lubelius.

Hinata Sakaguchi feels the Church won't accept the existence of a nation with monsters. At the same time, she reveals to Rimuru how the eastern merchants manipulated her thought process.

Rimuru's aura in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

The slime then remembers that Clayman too had some merchants he was close with. He feels it's probably the eastern merchants.

Following a sound discussion in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11, Rimuru and Hinata get clarity about the entire situation. They realize the actual mastermind (the person Clayman referred to while fighting Rimuru) is still at loose.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11: Lubelius forms a diplomatic relationship with the Tempest

Renard, Hinata, and Louis (Image via 8Bit)

After exploring the various possibilities regarding the identity of the mastermind behind the shadows, Rimuru Tempest brings up the topic of future relations with Lubelius in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11.

When Hinata asks the slime whether or not he has accepted their apology, he replies saying that he doesn't want to drag it further. However, Luminous wants to compensate for putting them through so much pain.

Rimuru then asks Luminous if she can officially recognize the monster nation and form a diplomatic relationship. Luminous Valentine accepts the deal, even though it goes against the Paladins' faith. However, the Paladins know that Rimuru isn't an evil person.

Luminous Valentine in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11 Image via 8Bit)

Yet, Renard feels the decision may greatly shake people's faith in the Western Holy Church. But Luminous assures him that failing to protect those teachings doesn't count as betraying her. Rimuru Tempest then tells Hinata, Renard, Louis, and others to declare their battle a draw, so that there won't be any confusion.

Eventually, the Monster nation and the Western nation propose to sign a hundred-year treaty, and resolve the prejudices, if there's any. The slime also proposes to build a Luminist Church.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11: Rimuru invites Hinata and others to a Sukiyaki party

Following the meeting, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11 shows Rimuru Tempest imploring Hinata Sakaguchi and others to stay the night and depart a day after. He invites her, Luminous, and other Paladins to a Sukiyaki party.

The mood turns festive, as the executives of the Jura Tempest hold a grand banquet for their guests. Rimuru gets drunk, thanks to the Luminous' tip on how to weaken the poison nullification. Meanwhile, Hinata is surprised by the quality of the food presented.

In a drunken state, the slime reveals his intentions to provide entertainment and make the place better so that monsters and human beings can co-exist. He also spills the beans on his plans.

Rimuru, as seen in a drunken state (Image via 8Bit)

According to That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11, Rimuru plans to get the human society to recognize the monster nation. The plan is almost half-done, with the world leaders being aware of the nation, and the merchants and adventures spreading pleasant rumours about them.

Besides that, Rimuru emphasizes the importance of the road infrastructure and communication methods, which only give his nation goodwill.

However, Luminous, Louis, and others inform Rimuru about the Angels who may try to disrupt his plans. Yet, they assure him that if it comes to the angels, they will fight them alongside the Jura Tempest.

Damrada and Yuuki, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Elsewhere in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11, Damrada discusses his next plans with Yuuki. It is revealed Damrada escaped a duel with Hinata, thanks to Yuuki, who contacted him before.

Yuuki chalks out the next plan of action, but first, he proposes to shut down the Orthrus Slave Market. Kagali secretly listens to the conversation and later asks Yuuki about his decision.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 11 ends with the boy telling Kagali that he wants a certain someone (not revealed in the episode) to play the "good guy."

