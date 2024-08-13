No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6: Tama's actual identity is revealed as Kaibara brings destruction to Grun

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6, titled Someone Who Wants to Be Eaten Has Come to the Castle, was released on August 13, 2024, on AT-X and other networks in Japan. The episode revealed that Tama was actually the princess of the Grun Kingdom.

Additionally, the episode introduced Kaibara, one of the seven Otherworlders who defeated the Wrath Lord to save Zauberberg. Yet, the "savior" intended to devour everyone in the Grun Kingdom. The episode covered chapters 11 to 13 from Hiroshi Noda's manga series.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6: Osamu Dazai and his party learn about Tama's real identity

Osamu Dazai and his party get captured (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 commences with Nir wondering whether Tama has done something terrible to offend the whole kingdom. Meanwhile, Osamu Dazai is intrigued by the thought of the death penalty.

He fantasizes about the gruesome ways the kingdom could execute the deed. The narrative for No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 then shows the guards taking Dazai's party to King Syberian's courtroom, where they are sentenced to death for committing a grave offense.

When Annette enquires about what they have done to deserve death, the king replies that they kidnapped the royal princess. At that moment, Tama appears in a royal dress. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 reveals that Tama's actual name is Matilda, the princess of the Grunberg kingdom.

Matilda (Tama) requests to let Dazai and others go (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

She requests her father to let them go. Syberian decides to spare Dazai and his party only if her daughter carries her duties as a royal princess. The cat girl apologizes to his party for abruptly ending her journey with them.

The episode then switches to a tavern, where Annette and Nir feast on sumptuous food. Dazai, on the other hand, laments for not getting the death sentence. Annette then recollects the time she journeyed with Tama/Matilda.

Fawne, Annette, and Nir in the episode (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

One of the waitresses at the tavern eavesdrops on their conversation and reacts to Matilda's name. She introduces herself as Fawne and reveals that she used to work in the palace as Matilda's personal lady.

Fawne points out a discord between the princess and her father, which intrigues Dazai. Sensei requests the girl to reveal everything she knows about Matilda and her father's history.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6: Kaibara destroys the castle with his Divine Gift

Kaibara in No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Following that, No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 switches to the palace, where Matilda is confined within the four walls of her room. While reminiscing the reactions of Annette and others after learning her identity, she notices a mysterious person outside, who destroys a portion of the castle.

King Syberian rushes outside to see what's wrong. The mysterious man introduces himself as Kaibara, one of the Otherworlders who defeated the Wrath Lord. As the "Fallen Angel of Gluttony," Kaibara intends to devour the Grunberg kingdom.

Syberian in the episode (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 shows the king's soldiers charging at the Otherworlder. However, he devours them in one swoop using his Divine Gift. Sensing danger, Syberian decides to take on the Otherworlder.

He lands a powerful thunder punch at Kaibara, but it doesn't affect him since he ate some golems the other day. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 reveals that Kaibara can use the abilities of those whom he devours.

Meanwhile, No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 switches to the tavern, where Osamu Dazai reveals that Matilda is still Tama to him. As such, he wants to know about her story for her next masterpiece.

Osamu Dazai, as seen in the episode (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Back to the battle, Syberian resolves to eliminate the Otherworlder. At that moment, her daughter arrives at the scene. Kaibara is delighted to see a demi-human, whom he wants to devour. However, Syberian shouts at Matilda to go back and let him handle the battle.

Following that, No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 switches to Fawne's perspective, who narrates Matilda's backstory. According to her, Matilda had a twin brother named Leon, who was exceptional in battle. However, one day, Leon and her mother perished in an accident.

Matilda, as seen in the past (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

The incident deeply affected Syberian, who remained depressed for days since he had lost both his wife and son. Matilda then decided to take Leon's place to relieve her father's burdens. Yet despite her best intentions, a rift developed between her and Syberian.

Elsewhere in No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6, Syberian reminds Matilda that her martial arts are worthless against a foe like Kaibara. However, the girl doesn't listen to her father's words and charges at the enemy.

Kaibara's Divine Gift (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

She would have been devoured it if wasn't for Syberian, who sacrifices his right arm to save her daughter. At that moment, the King's advisor, Briard, arrives and takes Matilda with him to escape. He lands at Dazai's location with an unconscious Matilda and informs everyone that the castle has fallen at the hands of a vicious Otherworlder.

While Osamu Dazai is glad to meet Tama (he doesn't call her Matilda) again, he doesn't consider her the perfect heroine for her masterpiece. Dazai waits for Tama to wake up so that she can show him the rest of her story.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6: Kaibara proclaims himself as the new king of Grunberg

Kaibara addresses the people of Grun (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Following that, No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 shows Kaibara addressing the people of the Grun kingdom. He shows Syberian in confinement and announces himself as the new king. The Otherwordler adds that he desires to devour his subjects. When a subject protests, he brutally ends their life.

On the other side, Matilda wakes up. She tells Fawne that she has to take down Kaibara and protect her country as the princess. However, Annette implores her to leave it to them.

Dazai requests to be devoured (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

The episode then shows Sensei confronting one of Kaibara's guards at the castle's gate to tell them they have come to be eaten. Dazai's request confuses the guards, but they take them inside the castle and put them behind bars.

However, the episode reveals that Dazai has a plan. He gives a pin to Nir to open the prison's lock. Meanwhile, the King's advisor notices that Matilda is missing from the room she was in. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 ends with Matilda confronting Kaibara, with the firm resolve to take him down.

