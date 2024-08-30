That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20: Shion and Shuna's concert lights up the Founder's Festival

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20, titled The Founder's Festival, was released on August 30, 2024, on Nippon Television in Japan. In this episode, Rimuru Tempest and others celebrated the first day of the festival, where Shura and Sion came up with a fascinating concert to enchant everyone.

At the same time, Vesta and Gabiru's unique research piqued the dignitaries' interest. However, Mjollmile brought some bad news to Rimuru concerning the trade. Yet, after a profound discussion, Rimuru and others came to a resolution. Undoubtedly, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 has set up the Founder's Festival arc in a grand style.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20: The concert begins as Rimuru gets a surprise from Shuna and Sion

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 begins with the Class-S students flocking around Rimuru Tempest after learning that he's the ruler of the nation. They inform the Slime that Ms. Tiss has passed out after learning the same.

With no one to look after them, Rimuru feels Hinata would be the best person to babysit the kids. The kids learn from Rimuru that Hinata Sakaguchi used to be Shizu's student as well. Kenya and others finally realize that she's the captain of the Crusaders. Meanwhile, Hinata doesn't argue with Rimuru about his request.

Hinata with Class-S students (Image via 8Bit)

Instead, she asks him to look after Luminous, who has arrived at the Jura Tempest. The Demon Lord feels it's worse than taking care of some kids. The narrative for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 then switches to the grand auditorium, where Tact orchestrates a beautiful musical piece, accompanied by the goblins and other habitants of the nation.

Rimuru feels it's the music that has created the perfect harmony between humans and monsters, something he desires. Suddenly, Shuna and Shion appear on the stage. Rimuru wonders if this is the surprise they had for him.

Shuna and Shion in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 (Image via 8Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 then shows Shuna and Shion's mesmerizing performance. Shuna plays the piano, while Shion enchants everyone with her amazing violin skills.

Although Rimuru expects Shuna to shine, he can't believe Shion is able to play the violin so beautifully. With everyone applauding their performance, the slime thinks music and art truly have the power to unite everyone.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20: Gabiru and Vesta's research shocks everyone, including Rimuru

Gabiru and Vesta (Image via 8Bit)

After the concert, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 moves on to the science presentation. Gabiru and Vesta give a lecture on how they created a complex extraction from Hipokute herbs, removing all impurities. When the dignitaries begin to feel bored, Vesta feels it's better for Gabiru to show a demonstration.

Gabiru tells everyone that he can use the healing potion extracted from Hipokute herbs to fix a broken sword. Some people from the audience feel it's impossible since the herbs only work on living things. However, Gabiru and Vesta's experiment proves them wrong.

Hipokute plants and normal plants (Image via 8Bit)

Gabiru and Vesta's inquisitive nature pushed them to discover that Hipokute plants and normal weeds have the same basic structure; the difference is only the amount of magicule the former has. Rimuru recalls Veldora's dungeon floor having an abundance of such Hipokute plants.

He also realizes that an ore becomes magicrystals once being exposed to dense magicules. Although a sword doesn't have a "soul," it does have a "will," or the existence of magicules, which lets the extraction work on it. The dignitaries are spellbound by the discovery, and they feel it should have been disclosed at an academy.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20: Hinata, Yakisoba, and Luminous

Hinata, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 switches to the town, where Rimuru meets Hinata and the Class-S Students. They reveal how they enjoyed the sumptuous food the stalls had to offer, from yakisoba to hamburgers, etc.

Hinata then informs Rimuru that Arnaud and others are looking for him for something urgent. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 then shows Luminous applauding Rimuru for his wonderful arrangement.

Luminous Valentine in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Mesmerized by the concert and the scientific experiments, she proposes a cultural exchange between Lubelius and Jura Tempest. She offers to teach Rimuru a unique skill to share Holy powers with others in exchange for letting some vampires stay at Jura Tempest to learn science.

Rimuru accepts the offer wholeheartedly and is pleased by the skill he receives from Luminous. Following that, we see the Demon Lord sharing a feast with Hinata and Yuki.

Hinata, Yuki, and Rimuru (Image via 8Bit)

Aside from complimenting the food, the Crusader's Captain shows interest in Gabiru and Vesta's research as normal healing potions don't work on her. Yet, Hinata and Yuki are slightly surprised that Rimuru let his executives reveal such a discovery to everyone.

To their further surprise, Rimuru Tempest informs them that he didn't know about their research topic. While he regrets it slightly, he is happy that everyone is intrigued by the project.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20: Mjollmile brings terrible news about trade & conclusion

Mjollmile gives Rimuru the news (Image via 8Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 switches to the mansion, where Mjollmile reveals to Rimuru that they don't have enough money to finish their trade. Mjollmile clarifies that even though they have the capital, they don't possess tradable currency.

According to That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20, only the gold coins mined from the Dwarven kingdom are accepted in trade. Although intelligent traders accept other forms of payment, most small-scale business people prefer gold coins.

Shuna and Diablo propose they should forcefully impose their own rules on the neighboring nations since it's their loss if they cannot trade with Jura Tempest. While Rimuru likes the idea, he doesn't want to bring harm to anyone.

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Meanwhile, Mjollmile reveals that they only have two days to clear the payment to the merchants. Rimuru asks Mjollmile if he can use the gold bars as payment. Mjollmile doesn't want to do that as the merchants will otherwise look down upon them.

In any case, Rimuru refuses to think too deeply about it. At worst, he plans on making them follow their own rules. Meanwhile, he urges Mjollmile and others to enjoy the Founder's Festival. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 20 ends with the beginning of the Battle Tournament on the second day of the festival.

