Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 — Will Serfort shatters Julius Reinberg's pride in the Grand Magic Festival

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7, titled Twelve Secret Ice Magics: El Glace Frosse, was released on August 25, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated networks in Japan. The episode showcased the epic clash between Will Serfort and Julius Reinberg at the Grand Magic Festival.

Julius demonstrated his secret technique against Will, but the magicless boy countered its weakness and shattered the ice mage's pride. Undoubtedly, the episode was fully focused on action and exhibited stunning animation quality. Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 covered chapters 9 and 10 from Fujino Omori's manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7: Will vs. Julius begins and the ice mage's secret is revealed

Elfaria, as seen in the episode (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 begins with a scene at the Mercedes Caulis, where Elfaria Albis Serfort's aide-de-camp, Sarissa Alfeld, urges the Ice maiden to review a list of the prospective talents recommended by the scouts. Sarissa reveals that the Ice Faction is paying the most attention to Julius Reinberg, who they feel has the potential to become Elfaria's successor.

The narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 returns to the Grand Magic Festival, where Will Serfort faces Julius and his team alone. Will declares that he won't lose until the Ice Mage apologizes to Donan and his friends. However, the mage belittles the boy and uses a smokescreen to launch successive Ice attacks from every direction.

Will vs. Julius in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Although Will counters three ice shots, he doesn't anticipate a fourth one. Suddenly, he notices five Julius Reinberg at the stadium. The Ice mage smirks at the boy and explodes one of his clones in Will's direction to immobilize him.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 reveals that Julius Reinberg's secret spell is Ars Weiss, one of the twelve secret arts (El Glace Frosse) created by Elfaria Albis Serfort. Ars Weiss is a clone spell that creates living ice sculptures of the caster.

Bewildered, Will Serfort asks Julius how he can use Elfaria's spell. The ice mage reveals that he has learned the spell through self-study. Although it's only a fragment of their power, he feels he has reached the level of a Magia Vander.

Will Serfort charges at Julius (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Julius then goes on to belittle Elfaria, which triggers Will Serfort. He breaks free from the ice and charges at the mage. However, Julius uses remote magic circles to trap Wil inside an unbreakable ice cage and then demonstrates Xelunea Caulis to make a large chunk of ice above Will's head which drops on him.

Professor Edward Serfence feels Julius Reinberg having more than 10,000 credits isn't a fluke. The crowd erupts after seeing the ice mage's exploits in the Grand Magic Festival. They can't believe he can use Elfaria's spell and feel no one can defeat him.

Julius Reinberg and his ice clones (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

However, Iris and Rosty remain assured of Will's victory. Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 then shows Will Serfort dramatically breaking free from the mass of ice. Julius can't believe the mage could survive the ice spell.

Agitated, he sends several ice shards in Will's direction. Yet the boy swiftly dodges them and gets behind Julius's two teammates. Will Serfort tells Julius that his Ars Weiss is far from perfect.

Julius's clones fall apart in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Following that, he incapacitates the Ice mage's teammates. Suddenly, the clones lose their shape and they fall apart. Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 reveals that Julius has been using his friends to amplify his magic so that he can control the clones.

Although Julius Reinberg can use Elfaria's spell, he hasn't mastered it. Undoubtedly, Will's words infuriate Julius. The episode then cuts to the Tower, where Elfaria Albis Serfort tells Sarissa that she doesn't want a successor but a sword by her side.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7: Will Serfort's genius humiliates Julius Reinberg

Julius demonstrates ice spells (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

The narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 returns to the battlefield, where Julius Reinberg reprimands Will for lecturing him about magic when he cannot cast a single spell. He demonstrates various high-level ice spells to corner the boy.

Deep down, Julius knows he can't control four clones at once. However, he feels his clones are too identical for Will to tell them apart. Yet, the boy recognizes the original Julius and charges at him.

When Julius asks Will how he identified him among the clones, the boy reveals that the average body temperature of an Ars Weiss clone is the exact opposite of the caster, which is minus 98 to 99 degrees.

Will Serfort reveals the truth about Ars Weiss (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

If the caster doesn't have total control over the clones, the cold from them seeps out and develops ice crystals around their feet. Julius can't comprehend how a magicless boy knows so much about the spell more than he does.

Will Serfort then tells Julius that he and Elfaria were childhood friends, which is why he knows the strengths and weaknesses of her magic. Besides that, he drops a shocking truth about the Ars Weiss. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7, Elfari Albis Serfort learned Ars Weiss when she was only two years old.

Therefore, it's not a perfect technique and cannot be beaten. Moreover, the boy feels Julius is nothing more than a naked king for bragging about using such magic. The revelation breaks Julius's pride. He wonders whether he's no better than an infant.

Will Serfort defeats Julius in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Furious with rage, Julius summons not five, but eight ice clones. However, Will Serfort tells Julius that he used to get picked on all the time by ten Elfaria clones in childhood. The magicless boy then charges at the clones and severs them with his sword. Julius fails to counter the boy's speed as he delivers a crushing punch in the ice mage's face.

Will's punch knocks out Julius Reinberg and secures his victory against the mage. Mike Maius feels the "no-talent" has a clear path toward the crown, but Wignall's team gets to it first. The elven mage's team sneaked to the crown while Will and Julius were busy fighting. The stadium erupts as Squad 12, led by Wignall Lindor wins the crown attack race.

Elfaria throws tantrums in the episode (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Meanwhile, Elfaria Albis Serfort throws tantrums in the Tower over Will's words. Elfie says she wasn't picking on Will, but rather she wanted him all to herself so they could play together all the time.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 ends with Colette reuniting with Will. The protagonist apologizes to Colette for not winning the race, but they both share a laugh over the events. On the other side, Sion Ulster vows to defeat Will one day.

