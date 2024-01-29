10 most popular anime characters with ice powers, ranked

Over the years, several anime characters with ice powers were all shown to be extremely powerful and talented individuals. The power to manipulate ice is one of the most impressive and visually stunning abilities of all time, as characters often use it to freeze and immobilize their opponents.

As beautiful as ice may seem sometimes, it might also be extremely dangerous. As such, anime characters with ice powers are often regarded as some of the most dangerous and formidable individuals in a series.

That said, let's look at some of the most popular anime characters with ice powers, who each have the potential to become one of the strongest characters in their respective series.

Disclaimer: This article may reflect the writer's opinions and is ranked in order of the popularity of the characters.

Ranking the top 10 anime characters with ice powers

10) Lyon Vastia (Fairy Tail)

Lyon Vastia is one of the most proficient anime characters with ice powers (Image via Studio Satelight, A-1 Pictures)

Alongside Gray Fullbuster, Lyon Vastia trained under Ur's guidance, who taught them how to use ice magic. Since he was still a child at the time, Lyon aspired to surpass Ur by reading magic books in secret so that he could learn and practice more powerful spells than what she taught him.

Unfortunately, Ur met her end on a fateful day while trying to save Gray from Deliora. Following the death of their master, the two students went their separate ways. However, Lyon resented Gray deep down as he blamed him for Ur's death and deprived him of his chance to surpass her.

9) Issac McDougal (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Issac McDougal is one of the most beloved anime characters with ice powers (Image via Studio Bones)

Apart from being one of the most beloved characters of the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series, Major Issac McDougal was once a respected State Alchemist. He was also known by his alias, Issac the Freezer, and possessed the powerful ability to manipulate any form of liquid. His proficiency in liquid-based alchemy allowed him to produce a vast reservoir of ice, providing him with endless ice-based weapons.

8) Haku (Naruto)

Haku was one of the most dangerous anime characters with ice powers at the beginning of the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Appearing in one of the earliest arcs of the Naruto series, Haku was one of the most proficient shinobi and a descendant of the snow clan. Apart from being an extremely formidable opponent, he was also Zabuza's trusted companion.

He has the unique ability to create frozen mirrors, allowing him to travel at blinding speeds, thereby overwhelming most of his opponents by encasing them in this seemingly inescapable dome and wearing them down with ice attacks.

7) Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach)

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Captain of the 13th Division, Rukia Kuchiki is one of the Bleach franchise's central characters. She is undoubtedly one of the most skilled Shinigami and was also responsible for giving Ichigo Kurosaki his powers.

Not only is Rukia an expert in combat, but she also possesses a powerful ice-type Zanpakuto Sode no Shirayuki. Using it, she can freeze her surroundings, create ice clones, and freeze anyone or anything upon contact.

6) Emilia (Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World)

Emilia is one of the most powerful anime characters with ice powers (Image via Studio White Fox)

As one of the protagonists of the popular Re:Zero series, Emilia is a half-elf girl who is also a talented magic user. She has been shown to be able to create ice-based weapons and use them as part of her attacks. She can also summon destructive glacial storms and freeze her opponents completely in ice.

However, her most powerful attack allows her to completely freeze everything around her, which can also momentarily bring time to a halt. Despite possessing such power, Emilia has been shown to be one of the kindest characters in the series, who always strives to use her powers to help people.

5) Esdeath (Akame ga Kill!)

Esdeath is one of the strongest anime characters with ice powers (Image via Studio White Fox)

Esdeath was the primary antagonist of the Akame ga Kill! series. As the leader of the Jaegers and a high-ranking general of the Empire, Esdeath was portrayed as perhaps the saddest and most evil character in the series.

She had a powerful ability to manipulate ice that put her leagues above the rest of the characters, as she was seen easily overpowering almost every character in the series. She used her ability for both offensive and defensive maneuvers and could freeze the area surrounding her, allowing her to take out hordes of enemies all at once.

4) Gray Fullbuster (Fairy Tail)

Gray Fullbuster is one of the most popular anime characters with ice powers (Image via Studio Satelight, A-1 Pictures)

Gray Fullbuster is undoubtedly one of the most popular and beloved characters in the Fairy Tail series. Possessing superhuman strength, speed, and magical talents, Gray is one of the strongest members of the Fairy Tail guild and is often involved in a friendly rivalry with Natsu Dragneel.

His magical ability allows him to produce anything of any shape or form out of ice, including weapons that he uses in combat. Additionally, he is also able to trap his opponents by using an ice jail. His creativity, physical prowess, and ice powers make him a formidable opponent for anyone.

3) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto Todoroki as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

As one of the central characters of the popular My Hero Academia anime, Shoto Todoroki rose to fame in the first season of the anime.

The duality of his Quirk, which provided him with both fire and ice powers, made him one of the strongest characters of the series right off the bat. Although he mostly relied on his ice powers at first, he was still leagues above the majority of the cast when it came to fighting.

2) Aokiji (One Piece)

Aokiji is one of the most powerful and popular anime characters with ice powers (Image via Toei Animation)

The Blackbeard Pirate Aokiji from the immensely popular series One Piece possesses an extremely powerful ability of ice manipulation, which he uses to paralyze and freeze his opponents with slight contact. He is considered to be one of the most dangerous ice users in the series, who can even transform the moisture in the air into massive icicles to attack his enemies.

1) Toshiro Hitsugaya (Bleach)

Toshiro Hitsugaya is considered to be one of the strongest and most popular anime characters with ice powers (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The child prodigy Toshiro Hitsugaya is the Captain of the 10th Division in Gotei 13. As such, he serves as one of the key characters in the Bleach series. He is revered as one of the deadliest ice users in the series, as he possesses one of the most powerful ice types, Zankaputo.

Apart from his expert combat skills, he possesses a huge arsenal of abilities like ice jail, ice dagger craft, hail storm creation, and many more. He can manipulate ice and water for both attacking and defensive maneuvers. He can also freeze his opponents right in their tracks and even manipulate ice to create ice dragons that aid him in his fights.

Final thoughts

Almost all of the above-mentioned anime characters with ice powers are considered some of the strongest characters in their respective series due to their mastery of controlling ice. It is indeed a versatile power that allows them to not only freeze their enemies along with their surroundings but also create various weapons and objects, depending on the user's creativity.