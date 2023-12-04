One Piece: Aokiji's death will set up the most important power-up for a major character

One Piece's Koby has been the center of fan debate ever since he became Garp's disciple. The dynamic trio of Garp, Koby, and Aokiji, celebrated in both the One Piece universe and its fandom, took an unexpected turn with Aokiji's allegiance to the Blackbeard pirates.

The upheaval in Chapter 1088, where Garp's fate hangs in the balance, intensifies the anticipation for a clash between Koby and Aokiji. Theories have emerged mentioning how this might be an attempt at writing a disciple vs disciple fight, similar to Nagato vs Naruto from the Naruto series. This also somewhat foreshadows Koby's power up in the form of a devil fruit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series and the One Piece series.

One Piece: Aokiji vs Koby will mark Koby's new evolution

Garp, Koby, and Aokiji, revered figures in both the One Piece universe and its fandom, have sparked fervent discussions. Aokiji's unexpected allegiance with the Blackbeard pirates has ignited speculation on the evolving dynamics between these beloved Marines.

Twitter user Gilfdon had previously shared a particular theory, mentioning how Koby will eventually acquire the Yuki Yuki no Mi that appeared during the Punk Hazard arc.

Aokiji's shift to the antagonist's side sets the stage for an impending conflict between the seasoned veteran and the promising new recruit. Somewhat drawing parallels to Naruto's confrontation with Nagato to avenge the death of their shared master, Jiraiya, the thematic motif of an old disciple gone rogue versus a newer disciple is expected to take center stage.

In One Piece Chapter 1088, Garp, a stalwart defender of justice, confronts the entire Blackbeard crew, including Aokiji, in a desperate bid to save Koby, his most recent disciple.

The sacrifice Garp makes in Chapter 1088, putting his life on the line to ensure Koby and other SWORD members escape unscathed, foreshadows a significant power-up for the young Marine.

Garp's act of selflessness and the subsequent escape of Koby and his comrades set the groundwork for an inevitable rematch between Koby and Aokiji.

Koby as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Koby, already acknowledged as a formidable combatant among the Marines, lacks the additional advantage of a Devil Fruit. This void in his abilities opens up the possibility for Koby to acquire the Yuki Yuki no Mi (Snow Snow Fruit), a Logia-type Devil Fruit that, while somewhat weaker than Aokiji's ice powers, bears striking similarities. The prospect of Koby obtaining this Devil Fruit introduces an exciting avenue for his character development, aligning with his reputation as Garp's potential successor.

Notably, discussions among fans regarding Koby's reliance on Haki for combat effectiveness have been ongoing. However, the introduction of the Snow Snow Fruit could address these concerns, offering a well-rounded set of abilities that complements Koby's tactical acumen and combat prowess.

Aokiji as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Furthermore, the thematic resonance between Koby's often-mentioned "pure" mindset of justice and kindness and the symbolism of snow as a representation of purity adds a layer of narrative depth to this potential power-up.

Final thoughts

The unfolding events in One Piece Chapter 1088 set the stage for a momentous clash between Aokiji and Koby, echoing themes seen in other beloved series like Naruto. Garp's sacrifice hints at a significant power-up for Koby, possibly in the form of the Yuki Yuki no Mi (Snow Snow Fruit), aligning with his growth as a Marine. The potential acquisition of this Devil Fruit not only addresses concerns about Koby's abilities, but also adds a symbolic layer to his character.

