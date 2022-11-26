Naruto: Did Zabuza love Haku?

Naruto has had a lot of iconic story arcs that set the foundation for the upcoming event. One of the starting ones, Land of Waves, introduced the audience to the first significant antagonists in the series. It is still considered one of the best in history due to its impact on new viewers.

Characters such as Zabuza and Haku are being talked about even now after almost 23 years. This shows how much they left an impression, despite the introduction of countless main characters in the last story arcs. Another part of the characters that was intriguing for viewers was their relationship with one another.

Despite the tragic ending, some fans of the show were left confused about the nature of the two's feelings. Some found it a toxic relationship, while others deduced both to be nothing short of father-son. The following article will help clear out the confusion regarding Zabuza and Haku's relationship.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Zabuza treated Haku like a tool due to the former's traumatic upbringing in Naruto

Readers should note that Zabuza and Haku's relationship was not the most loving and caring one. Zabuza found Haku while passing through a town, while the latter was a beggar due to the tragic end of his family. Since Haku wielded an effective technique, Zabuza decided to take him under his wing and intended to use him as a tool.

There is a valid reason, however, for Zabuza's cold-hearted approach toward someone that cared for him intensely. His upbringing involved Zabuza being forced to kill his classmates after becoming a full-fledged ninja. This further pushed him into completely suppressing his emotions, unable to show proper appreciation even when he wanted to.

Zabuza and Haku in the early days (Image via Naruto)

On the other hand, Haku always wanted to serve someone, which was also the only reason for him to live. Seeing how Zabuza took him in, Haku's primary objective in life was only to die for Zabuza, for which he became significantly more powerful than ever since.

Until this point, their relationship could be called "one-sided love" as Haku built an immense Martyr complex, where he was willing to die at any cost for Zabuza's sake. The latter couldn't care less, as his mindset was deadset on Haku being a reliable tool for him.

Haku's death at the hands of Kakashi (Image via Naruto)

Everything changed when both Ninjas met Team 7 in the Land of Waves arc, and Haku threw himself into Kakashi's Chidori to save Zabuza, ultimately sacrificing his own life. Naruto later went on an emotional rant, talking about how Haku liked Zabuza his entire life and it's cruel to not feel anything for him, even in death.

Zabuza finally lets his emotions run for Haku (Image via Naruto)

This seemed to cut deeper than any wounds on Zabuza, where he was shown to shed tears for Haku for the first time. Zabuza also revealed that he has been aware of Haku's pain and kindness all his life but chose not to show any emotion.

Zabuza dies beside Haku (Image via Pierrot)

Their stories end when Zabuza lies beside Haku's corpse, thinking back all the times when he had Haku accompany him while drawing his last breath.

So, it can be assumed that Zabuza did care for Haku somewhere deep down, but as mentioned earlier, his traumatic childhood led him to suppress any emotions towards anyone.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes