No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 7 highlights: Tama rejoins the party as they defeat Kaibara

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 7 was released on August 20, 2024, on AT-X and other networks in Japan. The episode continued with the revelation that Tama was the princess of the Grun Kingdom and that her name was Matilda. It also showed her backstory within the royal family.

The bulk of the episode was focused on Tama's fight with Kaibara, who took over the kingdom, and how Sensei and his party devised a way to help her. Furthermore, this episode showed Warderia's return to the story, although she had a minor role in this small arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 7.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 7: Sensei aids Tama in her fight against Kaibara

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 7 starts with a flashback of Tama's childhood as Matilda, the princess of the Grun Kingdom. This is where it is revealed that her brother Leon was meant to be the successor to the throne and the martial artist of the family, much to Matilda's frustration.

The episode then cuts back to reality, where she is fighting Kaiba alone and is outmatched by the latter since his ability allows him to eat people's flesh and gain their abilities. As the Grun Kingdom princess engages in battle, Sensei, Annette, and Nir search the castle to find the Queen's journal, which would prove pivotal for the conflict's resolution.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 7: Warderia's arrival and the conclusion to the episode

Tama rejoins the party at the end of the No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 7 (Image via Atelier Pontdarc).

Once the party arrives to aid Tama, Sensei decides that he will not be the one to fix the situation. Kaibara also reveals his backstory, saying he was a rich human in the normal world. But he got bored with the lifestyle, eventually deciding to kill people for amusement and was killed by a truck, arriving at this reality.

Sensei boiled it down to Kaibara being a boring human and focused on Tama, which is the core of No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 7. Using her mother's journal, he allows Tama to look back on her life and tries to honor his brother's legacy, not as a princess but as herself. This is how she unlocks her Divine Beast powers and defeats Kaibara without any issues.

However, it is revealed that Kaibara ate the Dark Lord's flesh and returned as a monster, only for Warderia to appear and take his life with gusto. She runs away, and the episode cuts to the day after, with the king revealing to Tama that she can rejoin Sensei's party to become the martial artist she always wanted to be. The episode ends with her rejoining the party in a very tender moment for all the characters involved, including Sensei.

