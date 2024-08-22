Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8: Alya and Masachika win the Student Congress as Taniyama breaks down over her loss

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8, titled Student Congress, was released on August 21, 2024. The episode followed the Student Congress between the sides of Taniyama and Masachika as the topic was how the Student Council had started accepting members on a whim. The debate ended with Taniyama's loss after Masachika's confident speech.

The previous episode saw the introduction of Taniyama who challenged Masachika on his position in the Student Council because he was elected irrespective of any merits. Alya joined in on the fight as Taniyama disrespected her partner by judging his place in the Student Council.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8: Masachika discusses his upcoming challenge with the Student Council President

Alya and Masachika as seen in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 (Image via Doga Koba)

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 commenced with Alya and Masachika sitting before the Student Council, where it is revealed that the Student Congress' agenda involves adding teachers to the screening for the addition of new Student Council members. This was a direct attack on Masachika's position as he was selected due to his past reputation.

The president asked both Alya and Masachika if they were serious about taking part in this debate, to which Alya accepted the challenge head-on. One of her reasons behind this was how Taniyama insulted Kuze, and being his partner, she couldn't help but want to make her apologize.

The president considered this a yes from their side and told Suou to make an official announcement of this debate. Alya and Masachika spent the rest of the day composing their debate. Alya did feel like all of this was her fault because Masachika was supposed to be Suou's partner, but she claimed that they would definitely win the Student Congress.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8: The Student Congress commences

Miyamae Nanao as seen in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 (Image via Doga Koba)

Just like that, the day of the Student Congress arrived. As Alya and Masachika were about to enter the Congress room, Taniyama's partner, Miyamae Nanao, arrived. Masachika revealed how she had connections that could be problematic but there was nothing to fear for them. As they reached the stage, Alya became nervous because the audience branded her a "foreigner."

However, Masachika's embarrassing questions brought her back to her senses and the Student Council President commenced the Student Congress. Taniyama was up first and she argued how the standards of the Student Council had gotten lower in recent times because they were appointing new members without any merits.

Alya flustered after the comments from the audience (Image via Doga Koba)

She suggested the intervention of teachers in this case as this would make quality control a top priority. In her counter, Alya gave the argument of how the Student Council heads remaining as the nominators for new members was what made the Student Council great. This was because, unlike the teachers, the heads of the council knew about most students personally.

Fortunately, her talk did spark a debate amongst the audience but they also argued there was no way a foreigner like her would know about their school system. These were the "connections" Masachika talked about at the start, and unfortunately, these were becoming problematic. As Alya had already laid out the base, Masachika took over and tagged in.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8: Masachika's side wins as Taniyama bites the dust

Masachika as seen in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 (Image via Doga Koba)

Masachika used the example of the current Student Council President, Kenzaki, and argued how he was someone who had no portfolio or teachers backing him since he joined the school. However, through sheer hard work, he climbed the ranks and became a president everyone admired. So, there was no need to change the nomination system of the Student Council.

Upon listening to this, Taniyama ran outside and her partner, Nanao, admitted defeat in her stead. Alya followed Taniyama outside and caught her crying. Taniyama thought of the time when Suou and Masachika were a dynamic duo and there was no one standing in their way. However, witnessing Masachika with another partner didn't sit well in her books so she asked for a Student Congress.

Taniyama after her defeat as seen in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 (Image via Doga Koba)

Alya told her to vent all of her thoughts and claimed that she was also unaware as to why Masachika decided to join her side. Back in the Congress room, Alya told Masachika that she would become an exemplary Student Council President and show people like Taniyama that hard work outweighs anything.

Masachika revealed how he was questioned when he stood with Suou in the past and due to this, he became fed up with the spotlight, which is why he joined Alya's side. Alya laughed and said something in Russian before leaving the Congress room.

