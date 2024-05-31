On Friday, May 31, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime shared a new character promotional video for the protagonist, Masachika Kuze, and along with it announced that the anime will premiere on July 3, 2024, on 24 channels in Japan.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime serves as an adaptation of the original light novel series written by SunSunSun, and illustrated by Momoco. The anime was originally slated to release in April 2024. However, due to production issues, the anime's release was pushed back to July 2024.

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime streamed a new character video on Friday, May 31, 2024, for the series' main hero, Masachika Kuze. According to the short clip, the rom-com anime is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2024.

The broadcast information has also arrived for the anime. It has been confirmed that Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime will air its episodes every Wednesday from 11:30 PM JST, starting July 3, 2024, on Tokyo MX.

Besides Tokyo MX, the anime will also be telecast on 23 other channels, including Miyagi Television, KBS Kyoto, Television Shin-Hiroshima, Nihonkai Television, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, Nagasaki Broadcasting and others, at different times. The release timings for AT-X are yet to be announced.

Notably, the latest PV showcases Masachika Muse, who always appears lackluster but has a keen understanding of Russian. The video shows him getting bossed around by Alya, who sometimes blurts out her feelings in Russian. Moreover, the PV also previews Masachika's voice, performed by Kohei Amasaki.

Aside from this PV, Kadokawa and the official staff for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime shared a short clip featuring Sumire Uesaka (Alya's VA), and the original author, SunSunSun's appearance at the Bangkok Book Fair 2024.

Cast and Staff for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime

Alya and Masachika, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime features a fabulous cast and staff.

Sumire Uesaka stars as Alisa "Alya" Mikhailovna Kujo in this rom-com series, while Kohei Amasaki plays Masachika Kuze's role. Wakana Maruoka has joined the voice cast as Yuki Suo, while Yukiyo Fujii plays Maria Mikhailovna Kujo.

Other cast members for this rom-com anime include:

Maki Kawase as Chisaki Sarashina

Ikumi Hasegawa as Sayaka Taniyama

Kaito Ishikawa as Toya Kenzaki

Saya Aizawa as Ayano Kimishima

Yoshino Aoyama as Nonoa Miyamae

Taichi Ichikawa as Hikaru Kiyomiya

Kodai Sakai as Takeshi Maruyama

Ryota Ito, renowned for his contributions to My Senpai Is Annoying and Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie anime, is both directing and writing the scripts of this anime at Doga Kobo studio.

Yuhei Murota is enlisted as the character designer and the chief animation director, with Ryo Kobayashi as the series producer. Takeshi Takadera has joined the staff as the sound director, while Hiroaki Tsutsumi is the music composer. Risa Wakabayashi is enlisted as the art director.

Based on SunSunSun's original light novel, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime follows Alisa Mikhailovna Kujo aka "Alya," a half-Russian high school girl, and her unique chemistry with her friend, Masachika Kuze.

