Crunchyroll to add regional dubs for Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc in India

On Friday, May 31, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence about the early launch of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language dubs for Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc on Sunday, June 9, 2024. With that, Indian fans will be the first to get dubs for the new season.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, is a Japanese Shonen manga series published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS.

The manga was serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and has been collected into 23 volumes with over 150 million copies in circulation. Ufotable is responsible for its anime adaptation.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc to receive Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

On Friday, May 31, 2024, Crunchyroll announced the early launch of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc. The regional language dub episodes will be available for Indian fans starting Sunday, June 9, 2024. The anime will release one episode weekly.

Trending

The early launch of the anime's regional language dubs in India underscores Crunchyroll’s commitment to providing an exceptional anime experience for its diverse global audience by offering localized content.

Nezuko Kamado as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

While the anime's Japanese episodes are released in India at 11:15 p.m. IST on Sundays, the release timings for the regional language dubs are yet to be announced. Hence, fans may want to keep an eye on the announcements made by Crunchyroll on their social media closer to the release date, i.e., June 9.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc premiered on Sunday, May 12, 2024, on Crunchyroll, with new episodes simulcasting on the platform every week. Despite the short period, the platform will launch its regional dubs soon on June 9, which is only about one month away from its original premiere.

What is Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc about?

Shinobu Kocho as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc follows the anime's Swordsmith Village Arc which saw Kamado Tanjiro team up with his sister Nezuko Kamado, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Genya Shinazugawa to fight two Upper Moon demons.

While the Demon Slayers won the battle, there was another good news. Nezuko Kamado conquered the sun, making her the only demon capable of doing so.

Such a development saw Kibutsuji Muzan switch his target to Nezuko Kamado. With that in mind, the Hashira created a training program aimed at helping the Demon Slayers attain the Demon Slayer mark, preparing them for the upcoming war against demons.

Related Links