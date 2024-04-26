"BC > DS" — Fans exile Demon Slayer from new-gen Big 3 as Black Clover manga returns

Black Clover chapters 370 and 371 are set to be released officially on Monday, April 29, 2024. However, days before the manga chapters' release, fans' hype was met by leaks from the upcoming chapters, which allowed fans to learn what they could expect from the manga.

Considering that the manga series now only releases its chapters every three to four months, fans took this opportunity to establish Yuki Tabata's manga as one of the best new-gen shonen series, calling it part of the new Big 3. This resulted in Black Clover (BC) dethroning Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer (DS) manga.

Why did Black Clover fans dethrone Demon Slayer as part of the new-gen Big 3?

On April 24, 2024, one anime fan on X, @CJDLuffy, posted a tweet asking if Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer are the big 3 of the new-gen Shonen series.

If one goes through their account, it is pretty evident that they are a One Piece fan. Not only that, but they also frequently diss other manga and anime series like BC, Bleach, and Boruto. With that, it seemed clear to fans that @CDJLuffy was attempting to diss other ongoing manga series like Black Clover and Boruto.

The Magic Knights as seen in the manga's color page (Image via Shueisha)

BC fans immediately caught onto it and responded by stating that Yuki Tabata's series should replace Demon Slayer. This is because Demon Slayer manga ended in 2020, leaving it out of contention for a possible new-gen Big 3 roster. Surprisingly, that wasn't all that fans had to say about the "new-gen Big 3."

How fans reacted to the possible "new-gen Big 3" roster

Several fans agreed that Demon Slayer does not deserve to be called part of the "new-gen Big 3." This is because the series ended long ago.

Demon Slayers as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, many fans shared the opinion that the anime's animation quality carried the manga series.

"Black clover > Demon Slayer," said one fan.

The Big 3 is decided based on the manga's volume sales and performance. Hence, adding a concluded manga as part of the roster did not seem right to many fans.

"Animation slayer sneak," another fan added.

While Yuki Tabata's manga has fewer sales than the other manga, the series is still under serialization. Moreover, when the latest chapters were leaked, fans could not contain their excitement. Hence, they genuinely believed that Yuki Tabata's manga was better than the Demon Slayer manga.

"Remove MHA and add Black clover," one fan stated.

"I would swap DS with Dandadan and MHA with Black Clover to represent One Piece and Naruto better," another fan added.

Surprisingly, Demon Slayer wasn't the only series fans thought should be dethroned for Yuki Tabata's manga.

Bakugo and Deku as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Many fans held the opinion that My Hero Academia shouldn't be considered part of the Big 3. Instead, it should be BC that should join the Big 3 roster.

"It's big 3 not best 3," one fan added.

"Black clover is mid & can't sell for sh** probally the least popular new gen right now," another fan said.

However, as one can expect, these takes were met with some opposing points. One person remarked that the discussion was about the Big 3, based on manga sales, and not the best 3. Another netizen dissed BC, calling it the least popular new-gen series.

