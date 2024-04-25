Black Clover chapter 370 spoilers: Yuno and Asta fight the real Lucius as Black Bulls take out clones

Black Clover chapter 370 spoilers were expected to bring an end to the long wait for the continuation of the alleged final arc of creator, author, and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s manga series.

However, fans were wholly unsure of what to actually expect from this upcoming continuation of the final arc, with there truly being a number of different directions Tabata could go in.

Excitingly, though, the Black Clover chapter 370 spoilers choose to continue focusing on Asta and Yuno Grinberryall for the most part, seeing them continue to fight their way to the real Lucius Zogratis.

The issue also gives an exciting focus to the rest of the Black Bulls and other Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom, asserting that the rest of the series won’t just be the Asta-and-Yuno show.

Black Clover chapter 370 spoilers reaffirm that the Black Bulls are a key unit in this final fight

Black Clover chapter 370 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, “Charge into Chaos,” and a color spread for the issue.

Fans can see Asta, Yuno, Mimosa Vermillion and the rest of the Black Bulls all at a roulette table in a casino. Liebe is also present, sitting in a massive bucket of gold coins, which Asta is hoisting over his head.

The issue then starts with a brief focus on the status of the Clover Kingdom at large. The entire capital is crumbling, with Lucius’ legless angels being destroyed and a bunch of the Lucius clones still present. King Augustus Kira Clover XIII is seen crying out and begging for help from someone as his castle starts to collapse.

Black Clover chapter 370 spoilers then focus on Yuno and Asta as they continue dealing with Lucius’ clones. They realize the destruction being wrought on the Clover Kingdom as they do so, clearly bothered and concerned with ending this fight as soon as possible.

Asta then explains that according to Ryudo Ryuya and the others, Lucius’ plan is to realize his ideals by performing an immensely powerful magic spell high in the sky.

At this moment, a massive tree spell appears in the sky, enveloping a massive area inside of what’s likely its effective range. Focus then shifts first to Rill Boismoriter, who is seen expressing his desire to paint what he sees before him as nearby citizens wonder if this is the end of the world.

A bloody Charlotte Roselei is then seen also pushing forward and saying she won’t give up, as is a bloodied William Vangeance.

Black Clover chapter 370 spoilers then see Ryudo using his Tengentsu, while adding that the only real threat for Lucius on the battlefield right now is Asta and Yuno. The two are shown to be inside the apparent effective range of Lucius’ spell as Ryudo says this, but they seem unfazed by the danger and instead excited for battle.

They’re then seen fighting off several Lucius clones inside this same area, while Lucius himself is mocking them for not being able to defeat the clones. However, the Black Bulls then appear, with Henry commenting on how Asta always rushes ahead.

While some of the group is with Yuno and Asta, others are shown to be helping out other areas of the battlefield, such as Gordon Agrippa helping William Vangeance and Charlotte Roselei.

Black Clover chapter 370 spoilers then see Luck Voltia and Magna Swing cheering from the sidelines as Henry battles some Lucius clones using the hideout mech, with Luck and Magna’s anti-magic having run out.

The chapter then ends with Yuno and Asta finally reaching the real Lucius Zogratis thanks to the efforts of the latter’s squadmates and others still fighting.

