Black Clover chapter 369 reignites "Tabata copies Naruto" debate

Black Clover chapter 369 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023. However, spoilers and leaks have already appeared online. With these early reveals, fans of the series were finally able to witness the manga's return and the start of the final battle.

However, similar to the past, certain anime fans have again started claiming that manga creator Yuki Tabata has copied Naruto. This time, the comparison has been made to Luck and Magna, and their combined attack to stop Lucius Zogratis. Surprisingly, the reaction to the same wasn't what most fans would have expected.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover chapter 369.

Naruto fan accuses Yuki Tabata of copying Kishimoto's work in Black Clover chapter 369

Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers saw Luck Voltia engulf himself in a variant of his spell Lightning Ultimate Magic: Lightning Battle Fiend. This saw him with black orbs that surrounded him on his back. In addition, the chapter spoilers saw Luck and Magna attacking Lucius Zogratis with a combined spell.

Upon seeing these developments, one Naruto fan took it upon themself to accuse manga creator Yuki Tabata of copying content from Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto for Black Clover chapter 369.

According to the fan, Yuki Tabata had copied the concept of the orbs from Naruto's Sage of Six Paths Mode, which saw truth-seeking orbs surround him. In addition, the fan claimed that Luck and Magna attacking Lucius together was copied from Naruto. The comparison was made to Naruto and Sasuke together attacking Obito Uchiha with combined jutsu.

Following the comparisons, several anime fans started mocking Yuki Tabata. One fan stated that Tabata was so bad that, despite a three-month break, he was only able to copy Naruto to create Black Clover chapter 369. They deduced that Tabata was either a bad author or that his family issues took up all his time.

Meanwhile, other fans predicted that the manga series was set to have a bad conclusion. A typical way to defeat a villain would be the "power of friendship." After seeing spoilers for Black Clover chapter 369, many fans believed that Yuki Tabata might include such an ending to the manga.

While one would expect Black Clover fans to try and defend their manga creator's work, most fans were happy to see the "Tabata copies Naruto" accusations. Considering that such accusations were quite common during the series' weekly serialization, fans were happy to realize that the manga was truly back.

One fan even called Naruto fandom the '007,' stating that the fans of the series took no showers and had no knowledge about any series other than their own. All they could do was place plagiarism accusations on other series.

Meanwhile, other fans switched the argument into stating that Masashi Kishimoto himself had drawn inspiration from other series. The orbs in Naruto's Sage of Six Paths mode first appeared in the Psyren manga, in which Kishimoto worked as an assistant. Hence, it seemed very evident that Kishimoto copied the design for Naruto.

Another fan pointed out several other similarities between Naruto and Hunter x Hunter, clearly showcasing that Kishimoto was inspired by Togashi's series. Thus, realistically, Naruto fans had no grounds to mock other series for taking any inspiration.

To make matters worse for Naruto fans, a community note corrected the original post. Raijin, the God of Thunder in Japanese, is depicted by orbs around him. Considering that Luck was based on God, the claim that Tabata copied Naruto was false. Lastly, another fan rejoiced that Black Clover's side characters were being compared to Naruto's protagonist and deuteragonist. With that, the fan was happy to see that the characters in his series were treated nicely.

Hence, despite the Naruto fans's accusation, it seems like it did not ruffle as many feathers as they might have expected.