Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc proved the true importance of a long-dead character

Ever since the Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc started airing last week, Koyoharu Gotouge's magnum opus has once again, become the talk of the Internet. Fans have been awaiting the anime's return for almost a year now, and the Hashira Training arc has proven to be worth the wait so far.

The recently released second episode of Demon Slayer's ongoing season provided viewers with a glimpse at the tragic past of the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka. The episode also showcased how Giyu's life was saved and influenced by a long-dead character, Sabito, who once played a major part in Tanjiro's journey of becoming a Demon Slayer in season 1 of the anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the ongoing Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc. Reader's discretion is advised.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc: How Sabito helped Giyu Tomioka in becoming the Water Hashira

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc episode 2 revealed the heartbreaking backstory of Giyu Tomioka, which also saw the re-introduction of a character who last appeared in season 1 of the anime.

The character in question here is none other than Sabito, a former apprentice of Sakonji Urokodaki and Giyu Tomioka's former best friend. In his first appearance in Demon Slayer, Sabito helped Tanjiro in the latter's preparations for the Final Selection exam.

Surprisingly, however, it was later revealed that Sabito had actually died a long time ago and that it was his spirit that helped Tanjiro in his journey of becoming a Demon Slayer.

Sabito as seen in the anime (image via Ufotable)

Episode 2 of Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc provided a much-needed glimpse at the events that led to Sabito's death and how he had impacted Giyu's life and set him on the path to becoming one of the strongest Demon Slayers.

In the recent episode, it was revealed that Giyu came across Sabito when they were both 13 years old. Both of them trained for a while under Sakonji Urokodaki and got along pretty well due to the similarities in their lives. At the time, however, Giyu and Sabito's swordsmanship skills were vastly different.

While Giyu was a feeble and defenseless young boy, Sabito was a strong and capable swordsman who had the potential to become one of the best Demon Slayers one day. In fact, he was by far the strongest candidate for the Final Selection exam of the year he and Giyu participated.

Sabito reminded Giyu of his reason to live in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc episode 2 (image via Ufotable)

According to Giyu, Sabito had singlehandedly defeated almost all the demons in the Final Selection. He went from one place to another, protecting whoever he could, from certain death. Unfortunately, however, Sabito's helpful nature ultimately resulted in his demise.

While reflecting on his past, Giyu noticed the irony of Sabito not being able to pass the Final Selection despite being the strongest candidate that year. He also recalled the last time he saw his best friend, which was when the latter protected him from a demon attack in the Final Selection.

After entrusting an injured Giyu to a few of the other candidates, Sabito rushed to help the others, who were being attacked by a powerful morphed demon. It was during this battle that Sabito's luck ran out, as his blade snapped while fighting the demon, leading him defenseless against the latter's merciless attacks.

When Giyu woke up after recuperating from his injuries, he was devastated to learn that Sabito had died fighting the morphed demon. He immediately broke down upon hearing the news and blamed his own weakness for letting his best friend die. That said, Sabito's efforts were certainly not in vain, seeing as to how every other remaining candidate was able to pass the Final Selection.

However, Giyu didn't consider himself worthy of being a Demon Slayer, especially since he passed the Final Selection without even killing a single demon. Instead, his best friend had to protect him and everyone else from certain death. This is the main reason why even in the current timeline of the Demon Slayer series, Giyu Tomioka doesn't consider himself worthy of being a Hashira and still believes that he should have died instead of Sabito.

That said, Giyu certainly didn't waste the second chance that Sabito had given him, as he pushed himself to the limit while training, and eventually became the Water Hashira.

