Every backstory revealed in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc is finally here, and fans seem to be in high spirits after the first episode's release. Fans of the series who have read the source material will know that this arc won't have as much action as other arcs covered in the past. This section of the story lacks a prime antagonist and will serve as a connecting point to the next story arc.

That being said, this is one of the most important plot points since it marks the beginning of an all-out war that will take place between the demon hunters and the Muzan's legion of Upper Moon demons.

The highlight of this arc is the backstories that fans will witness in the coming episodes. Most of the backstories explored here will be pertaining to some of the Hashiras in the series. The article will also discuss the backstories of certain characters, parts of which have already been revealed or hinted at in the anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc will reveal the backstories of a few interesting individuals

Giyu Tomioka will receive plenty of screen time in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc (Image via Ufotable)

The character who will receive the lion's share of screen time in this arc is Giyu Tomioka. The Water Hashira is someone who has always distanced himself from other Hashiras. At first, it seemed like the isolation came from a place of overconfidence.

However, that really isn't the case, and the reason for his isolation is explored by revealing his backstory. This is one of the most important parts of the Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc because his character development commences from this stage onwards.

A demon was chasing Giyu at a very young age. But, his elder sister managed to divert its attention by making herself the bait. She saved his life by sacrificing hers, even though she was about to get married and start a new chapter of her life soon.

Eventually, he made his way to Sakonji Urokodaki, who took him under his wing and trained him to become a demon hunter. He befriended Sabito, who was an incredibly talented swordsman. Unfortunately, he lost his friend since Sabito sacrificed his life during the Final Selection in order to save Giyu Tomioka. This is why he doesn't get along with other Pillars; he doesn't see himself as their equal.

Gyomei Himejima will be a talking point in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima also has an interesting backstory in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc. He was a priest who looked after orphaned kids. He was blind and frail in appearance. One fateful day, a young Kaigaku left the temple premises and was threatened to allow a demon into the temple. He removed the Wisteria incense and allowed the demon to devour the kids in the temple.

Gyomei was forced to act, and despite his frail appearance, he showed immense strength. He physically hit the demon repeatedly for hours until sunrise, and that's when the demon disintegrated. While Shinobu's backstory won't technically be revealed in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc, it has been heavily hinted at this juncture of the story in the manga.

There is a reason why the Insect Hashira harbors a lot of hatred within her. When she and her sister Kanae were young, they watched their entire family get devoured by demons before their eyes. However, Gyomei Himejima managed to save them in the nick of time.

Shinobu Kocho as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Later, Shinobu and Kanae come across a young girl about to be sold. Determined to save her life, they purchased her, and she was named Kanao Tsuyuri. She later became Shinobu's Tsukugo. Shinobu also lost her elder sister to Doma.

These are some of the most important backstories in the Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc. Fans will certainly enjoy these moments, especially because Ufotable has maintained its exceptionally high standards concerning its animation.

