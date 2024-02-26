Demon Slayer - Hashira Training movie: Anime vs Manga comparison

Demon Slayer - Hashira Training movie’s global release was enjoyed by the entire fanbase as they flocked to their nearest movie theaters. The movie was enjoyable and more importantly, featured a couple of anime-original scenes.

Ufotable has a great reputation among fans since they have done a faithful adaptation of the series so far. However, the animation studio in question has taken the decision to add scenes that are original to the anime and also edited the events in a different order.

Naturally, this led to fans wondering about the extent to which the film deviated from the source material. This article will discuss the difference between the manga and the Demon Slayer - Hashira Training movie.

How Demon Slayer - Hashira Training movie deviated from the manga series

One scene that stood out in the series was the one involving Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira) and Obanai Iguro (Serpent Hashira). Those who have read the manga will know that they are some of the strongest Hashiras in the series. The reason why this scene was special was due to the particle effects shown for the respective characters’ breathing techniques. The animation was incredible, and the fight sequence involving these Hashiras also showcased the Infinity Castle.

This entire sequence was original to the anime. Demon Slayer - Hashira Training movie featured this scene, which was not part of the manga series. This was the first difference that people seemed to notice. Most other changes seen in the movie had to do with the order of events and extended scenes, which improved the overall story progression.

There was another scene where Zenitsu was returning from a mission. In the Demon Slayer - Hashira Training movie, Zenitsu was seen interacting with Sumi, Kiyo, and Naho. They are the three girls who are in the Butterfly Mansion and help demon hunters rehabilitate after an intense mission.

In the manga, the scene directly transitions to Zenitsu reacting to Nezuko being out in the sun. He was being his usual self and begged Nezuko to marry him. The movie extended this scene a little to ensure the transition was smoother. To do so, they added some context by showing Zenitsu Agatsuma returning from a mission.

Giyu Tomioka as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Another important scene in the Demon Slayer - Hashira Training movie was Tanjiro Kamado receiving a letter from Kagaya Ubuyashiki. The contents of the letter were not shown in the manga right away. However, the film decided to disclose the details right away, which helped fans understand the context surrounding Giyu Tomioka's refusal in the Demon Slayer Mark training.

Tamayo as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Last but not least, Ufotable decided to add a scene from the manga that takes place at a later stage in this story arc. Tamayo wrote a letter to Tanjiro about Nezuko as well as the progress she made with the creation of an antidote. In the Demon Slayer - Hashira Training movie, Tamayo was visited by Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s personal crow.

The messenger invited Tamayo to the Demon Slayer Corps headquarters so that she could collaborate with Shinobu Kocho to create a drug that could potentially weaken Kibutsuji Muzan. The manga featured this scene only after Tanjiro Kamado had a conversation with Giyu Tomioka.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.