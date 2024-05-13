Demon Slayer Hashira Training Opening neglects a key Hashira, and it's not Giyu or Sanemi

Demon Slayer Hashira Training opening has been the topic of discourse among various fans of the series. The opening theme song is an integral part of any anime title. Over the years, the popularity of J-Pop and J-Rock skyrocketed, which led to fans listening to plenty of talented Japanese artists.

In this case, the Demon Slayer Hashira Training opening is performed by MY FIRST STORY and HYDE. They are some of the biggest names in the industry, and their collaboration has the fans going gaga over the soundtrack.

However, there are other reasons why the Demon Slayer Hashira Training opening has fans talking about it. After watching the animated video of all the characters in the series, the opening theme song animation seems to have neglected one of the Hashiras in the series - Gyomei Himejima.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training opening neglects Gyomei Himejima despite his importance to the arc

Gyomei Himejima as seen in the Demon Slayer Hashira Training opening (Image via Ufotable)

Those who have only watched the anime might know much about the Stone Hashira. He is the strongest Hashira in the series, and there are few in the history of the Demon Slayer Corps who can match his strength and combat abilities. Gyomei receives only a few frames worth of screen time in the Demon Slayer Hashira Training opening.

This was quite odd to see since other Hashiras like Shinobu Kocho (Insect Hashira), Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira), Giyu Tomioka (Water Hashira), and Obanai Iguro (Serpent Hashira) received more screen time. They each received a short scene of their own, which will be important talking points of the anime series. However, the Stone Hashira didn’t receive his own scene.

Giyu Tomioka is important in the Hashira Training arc since there is a considerable amount of character development, and his backstory is also revealed. However, Gyomei isn’t any less important in the series. Anime-only fans will finally receive some information about the current strongest member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Furthermore, Gyomei’s backstory is also revealed in the manga. It gives readers some context into his life as a priest before he became a demon hunter.

Gyomei was born blind and looked incredibly frail. He was a priest who took in orphaned children and took care of them. He has a great deal of empathy, evident in his former life as a priest. However, a demon managed to enter the temple grounds, and he was forced to fight the monster since the children’s lives were in danger. However, the children’s lives were tragically lost since they didn’t think Gyomei Himejima was capable of fighting.

Gyomei was neglected in the Demon Slayer Hashira Training opening (Image via Ufotable)

His frail appearance was quite deceptive since Gyomei managed to beat up a demon for hours until sunrise physically. Such was his monstrous strength, and it has been nurtured perfectly, making him the strongest current-generation demon hunter in the series. This is why it is believed that the Demon Slayer Hashira Training opening should have allotted him a short scene of his own since his backstory and strength are major highlights in this story arc.

