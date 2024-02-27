Demon Slayer - Hashira Training arc: Why didn't Giyu take part in the Hashira training? Explained

The latest movie, To the Hashira Training, premiered the first episode of the Demon Slayer - Hashira Training arc. This particular story arc will not have nearly the same amount of action as some of the previous ones. However, it is significant to the plot and serves as a turning point in the overarching story.

Demon Slayer - Hashira Training arc will mark an all-out war against the Upper Moon demons and Kibutsuji Muzan. Despite the lack of intense fight sequences, there are plenty of things to enjoy in this story arc. This particular arc will focus mainly on character interactions and progressing the relationships between various members of the Corps.

However, after the movie, fans were left wondering why Giyu didn't take part in the Hashira Training. Taking a look at his backstory offers an idea regarding this.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer - Hashira Training arc: Taking a look at Giyu Tomioka’s backstory

Giyu as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka had a sister who was killed by a demon. She was about to get married and start her new life. However, she decided to save Giyu’s life and sacrifice hers instead. He could never forgive himself because he blamed himself for the loss of his sister’s life.

He then proceeded to train under Urokodaki, who happened to be Sabito’s close friend. Sabito was clearly better as a swordsman, and he ended up saving Giyu Tomioka from the Hand Demon. Once again, this led to Sabito’s death in the examination.

At this point in Giyu Tomioka’s life, he lost two of his most important people.

This portion of his life will be featured in Demon Slayer - Hashira Training arc. Not only did he blame himself for their death, he also believed that Sabito deserved to be the Water Hashira. This is why Giyu Tomioka often says that he is different from the rest of the Hashiras.

The Hashiras are often fuelled with rage, just like how Sanemi was in the Demon Slayer - Hashira Training arc. Despite the Hashiras deciding to conduct a training routine, Giyu Tomioka decided not to partake in it.

The reason why Giyu Tomioka didn’t take part in the Hashira Training was because he didn’t think he belonged with his peers. He feels that other Hashiras in the Corps earned their title, whereas he got lucky and was saved repeatedly.

Tanjiro as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

He wholeheartedly believed that he didn’t deserve to be a Hashira and that Sabito was the one who was destined to become one. However, Kamado Tanjiro reminded Giyu about the fact that those who saved his life are still connected to him.

The sheer fact that they sacrificed their life to save his, created a deep connection with him, and this conversation takes place in the Demon Slayer - Hashira Training arc. This changes Giyu Tomioka’s perception about belonging with the other Hashiras. Tanjiro once again, got through to his mentor with his pure heart.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

