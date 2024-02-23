Is there a post-credit scene in Demon Slayer Hashira Training movie? Explained

Demon Slayer Hashira Training movie has been released and it’s safe to say that the entire fanbase is delighted for the global release. The movie has already been screened in Japan and the reception was great, to say the least.

Anime movies often have post-credit scenes, which fans look forward to. For example, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie had a post-credit scene that showed Yuta Okkotsu in the future. This was later tied into the second season of the series.

Therefore the same question popped up when fans were discussing this film and wondering if there was a post-credit scene in Demon Slayer Hashira Training movie. No, there are no post-credit scenes in the Demon Slayer Hashira Training movie. However, there is one interesting revelation in the movie that seems to have the fanbase excited.

What is the Demon Slayer Hashira Training

movie all about

The Demon Slayer Hashira Training movie will not have any post-credit scenes. However, the movie gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming season’s opening theme song, which is the result of a collaboration between MY FIRST STORY and HYDE.

The two are some of the biggest names in the Japanese music industry. The song is titled Mugen which means infinite. International fans are excited to listen to the upcoming season’s soundtrack.

The Demon Slayer Hashira Training movie will follow the same structure as To The Swordsmith Village movie. The former will contain the last two episodes of the previous season, the Swordsmith Village arc, and the one-hour special from the upcoming season.

All Hashiras as seen in the anime series (image via Ufotable)

The movie will slightly vary from the episodes that were showcased previously. Fans can expect minor editing changes in the film along with a few tweaks in the soundtracks as well. Another thing they can expect is the prevalence of anime-original scenes. This particular story arc doesn’t have much action. However, it is necessary since it sets up the plot for one of the most action and plot-heavy arcs in the series.

As the story arc’s name suggests, the focus of this film will be on the Hashiras. Demon Slayer Hashira Training movie will also see Tengen Uzui return to the Demon Slayer Corps.

Normally, Hashiras do not train other demon hunters in the Corps. They are only allowed to train Tsukugo or young students who have incredibly high potential. One of the most popular Tsukugo is Kanao Tsuyuri.

Tengen Uzui will return to the Demon Slayer Corps (Image via Ufotable)

However, in this film, fans will be informed about a slight shift in the Corps’ proceedings. The Hashiras will train every single demon hunter. This arc is important for plenty of reasons, chiefly among which is that it marks the beginning of an all-out war against the demons.

Global audiences can enjoy this particular film in their nearest theaters. Most of the well-known multiplexes will screen this film. Cinephiles will also be happy to note that this film will also be available in the IMAX format. This is perfect for an anime like Demon Slayer that puts a great deal of emphasis on visuals.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.