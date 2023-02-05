Demon Slayer season 3 movie screening makes 320 million yen on first day in Japan

The Demon Slayer season 3 movie was released in Japan on February 3, 2023, and made 320 million yen on its first day of screening in Japanese theaters, claiming the number one spot at the Box Office. This only reflects how big the new season will be.

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most famous animes of the contemporary period, with gorgeous animations, an amazing storyline, and interesting characters, making it the complete package. Given the popularity of the previous two seasons, fans' expectations have been high about the worldwide release of the season 3 movie.

Ufotable has also organized a Demon Slayer world tour, Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village - World Tour 2023, which will visit 95 nations and territories. However, for those who won't be able to attend the screenings, the anime will be released in April 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer franchise.

Demon Slayer season 3 movie shows a compilation of episodes 10 and 11 of the previous seasons and the first episode of the upcoming arc

Nezuko who will be seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

The movie was released in Japan on February 3, 2023, in around 418 cinemas, including 41 IMAX screens. Although the anime event screening was expected to be a hit, the record-breaking popularity of the movie, with 320 million yen (roughly over 2.4 million USD) earnings on its first day, was unexpected.

The Demon Slayer season 3 movie is not a standalone film, but rather a compilation of episodes 10 and 11 of the previous seasons. It adapted the entirety of Entertainment District arc along with the first episode of the upcoming season, which is slightly longer than the usual runtime.

Since the series was in the works for quite some time, with the second season ending almost a year ago in February 2022, fans have been quite impatient. However, Studio Ufotable has been able to generate a lot of buzz by focusing on the quality of the finished product.

The movie gave a sneak peek of the Swordsmith Village and introduced Upper Moon Four and Five

The Love Hashira Mitsuri will appear in a prominent role in season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

As previously noted, the Demon Slayer season 3 movie not only recaps the previous season but also establishes the scene for the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc. Fans can expect the new season to cover chapters 98-127 of the manga, which follows the aftermath of the previous season's fierce fight. Once Tanjiro has recovered, he will require a new sword. However, he will need to travel to Swordsmith Village to acquire one.

The Demon Slayer season 3 movie also gave the audience a peek at the legendary village. In addition, the film introduced the upcoming season's antagonists, Upper Moon Four, Hantengu, and Five, Gyokko, who were both gathered at the Infinity Palace.

