Why Muzan's hatred for Doma in Demon Slayer goes against his ideals, explored

Kibutsuji Muzan in the Demon Slayer is one of the most despicable characters to ever exist as those who have read the manga have nothing but hatred towards him. Unlike other villains in plenty of anime series, there aren’t any redeeming moments that showcase good qualities in him.

Among a myriad of detestable qualities that Muzan had is his hypocrisy. There are plenty of times when Muzan appears to believe in something and goes against it. One such example is his feelings towards one particular Upper Moon demon in the animanga series.

The official fan book that was written by the creator of the series gave fans a glimpse into Muzan’s opinions on the Upper Moon demons. Among them, there is one demon in particular that he doesn’t like and this goes against what he believes in.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Muzan’s hatred towards Doma goes against some of his beliefs

Before diving into this topic, it needs to be established that Doma isn’t a character that is likable in any sense. He is psychotic, shows absolutely no ability to express emotion or understand it, and detests human beings. He has no concept of honor and he does as he pleases. Such a description accurately matches Kibutsuji Muzan, which some might find quite ironic.

Despite resembling Muzan in this regard, the Demon King doesn’t particularly like him. This is quite strange because there are certain things that Kibutsuji Muzan values above all else. These qualities include loyalty, strength, an unquenchable thirst to kill humans, willingness to serve him, and most importantly competence.

While Doma is a character that one might not like, he certainly checks all the boxes. As a demon, he is one of the most competent ones out there and he ranks above Akaza as well. This speaks volumes about his combat abilities.

While he has a carefree attitude, he still serves Muzan and does what he’s been told to do. He is also the type of demon who would kill any human and consume them. He even expressed special interest in devouring women, which Akaza detests.

Muzan not liking Doma despite having such qualities certainly goes against his ideals. The only reason that could potentially explain Muzan’s hatred was the lack of drive that Doma had. Ever since he was a child, he was unable to express any kind of emotion in the animanga series. He was born with a pair of rare rainbow-colored eyes which led to Doma becoming the leader of a cult.

His mother ended up killing his father because of the endless affairs he had. She then killed herself shortly after killing his father. He felt no sense of remorse or sadness. Instead, he just wanted his room to be cleaned before the smell of blood stuck.

It’s clear that Doma has no emotions and therefore, has no sense of drive that the likes of Gyutraro or Akaza display. This could be one of the reasons why Muzan doesn’t like Doma. However, displaying hatred towards Doma certainly goes against his ideals, especially after the number of humans he has devoured and all the support he has given Muzan during his time in the series.

