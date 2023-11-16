Why Demon Slayer’s Giyu says he isn’t worthy of the Hashira title, explained

Demon Slayer's Tomioka Giyu, the first Hashira introduced in the series, embodies strength and stoicism to an outsider's eye. However, beneath this facade lies a character burdened by inner turmoil. Despite his prestigious position, the narrative unveils Giyu's profound struggles, exposing a poignant journey of guilt and inadequacy.

Giyu's tragic past, marked by his inability to protect his cherished sister and the tragic loss of Sabito, led him to contemplate relinquishing his Hashira title. This poignant exploration of Giyu's internal battles underscores the complex and multifaceted nature of his character, revealing a depth beyond the initial portrayal of strength and resilience.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer: Giyu's tragic past and feelings of inadequacy

Giyu Tomioka, a prominent character in Demon Slayer, carries the weight of a tumultuous past that shapes his perception of self-worth and the Hashira title. His persistent struggle with depression emanates from a complex interplay of survivor's guilt and an inferiority complex rooted in his perceived lack of skill.

During the Demon Slayer Corps' final selection, Giyu's limitations became apparent as he struggled against demons. Sabito, his fellow student under Urokodaki Sakonji, emerged as a savior, successfully clearing most demons and saving many aspiring demon slayers, including Giyu.

However, the final encounter with the hand demon, fixated on eliminating Urokodaki's students, claimed Sabito's life. Despite Sabito's heroic sacrifice to save others, he became the sole participant who did not pass the exam that year, leaving Giyu with survivor's guilt and an overwhelming sense of responsibility.

Adding to his emotional burden, Giyu's sister sacrificed herself to protect him from a demon just days before her marriage. This tragic event deepened Giyu's feelings of inadequacy and played a critical role in his descent into despair.

Giyu's internal struggle extends to his perception of strength and Hashira-worthy abilities. The deaths of Sabito and his sister haunted him, leading him to believe that he was too weak to fulfill the role of a Hashira, especially as he grappled with the inability to save those close to him.

Despite his stoic exterior, Giyu's interactions with others reveal a complex individual. His reserved nature, reluctance to share personal information, and discomfort with socializing highlight his struggle to connect with those around him. The revelation of his inferiority complex becomes apparent when he contemplates abandoning his role as the Water Hashira.

It is only through the guidance and support of Tanjiro that Giyu begins to confront and challenge his internal demons. Tanjiro's encouragement helps Giyu reevaluate his perspective, emphasizing the importance of cherishing his life for the sake of those who sacrificed for him.

This journey to overcome the survivor's guilt is a central theme, with Giyu acknowledging his emotional vulnerability, shedding tears, and recognizing that, despite appearances, he is the one often saved.

Final Thoughts

Giyu Tomioka's profound journey in Demon Slayer transcends his initial struggles with inadequacy and depression. Through encounters with Tanjiro, Giyu overcame these burdens, recognizing the value of his own life and evolving into a stronger, more resilient individual, ultimately embracing his role as a Hashira.

