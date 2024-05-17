Demon Slayer season 4 has been one of the most anticipated anime releases this year. The Shonen title performed exceptionally well over the past few years and also managed to show just how capable the animators at Ufotable are.

The current story arc is intriguing, to say the least, since it deviates quite a bit from what fans are used to seeing in the previous seasons. This arc doesn’t have a primary antagonist and the involvement of demons is slim to none. However, it is arguably one of the most important arcs since it marks the commencement of an all-out war against Muzan and his legion of Upper Moon demons.

Therefore, fans are aching to know more about the Demon Slayer season 4: Hashira Training arc complete release schedule now that the first episode has already premiered.

How many episodes will Demon Slayer season 4 have?

As per the home media release information, Demon Slayer season 4 is slated to have a total of eight episodes, with the first episode being a one-hour special. Whether or not this season will feature another cour is yet to be confirmed, but this season will cover the entirety of the Hashira Training arc along with some anime-original scenes.

The first episode was released on May 12, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST, and it was later streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll. However, the broadcast and stream times varied rather drastically. The first episode was released on Crunchyroll at 11:45 am PDT. The second episode as well as the subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis at 10:45 am PDT.

Here’s the Hashira Training arc complete release schedule:

Episodes Date Release Timings (JST/PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) May 12, 2024 11:15 PM/10:45 AM/6:45 PM/ 11:15 PM 2 (Released) May 19, 2024 11:15 PM/10:45 AM/6:45 PM/ 11:15 PM 3 (Released) May 26, 2024 11:15 PM/10:45 AM/6:45 PM/ 11:15 PM 4 (Released) June 2, 2024 11:15 PM/10:45 AM/6:45 PM/ 11:15 PM 5 (Released) June 9, 2024 11:15 PM/10:45 AM/6:45 PM/ 11:15 PM 6 June 16, 2024 11:15 PM/10:45 AM/6:45 PM/ 11:15 PM 7 June 23, 2024 11:15 PM/10:45 AM/6:45 PM/ 11:15 PM 8 June 30, 2024 11:15 PM/10:45 AM/6:45 PM/ 11:15 PM

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 4?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the episodes on Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, Animax, and Tochigi TV among other local television networks. Fans outside Japan can watch the English-subtitled version of the episodes on Crunchyroll. However, the streaming platform will not provide the episodes for free.

Fans will have to avail of the platform’s paid services to watch the latest episodes. If fans want to watch the English-dubbed version of the episodes, they will have to wait between two to three weeks, since that’s how long Crunchyroll usually takes to release the dubbed version.

Plot of Demon Slayer season 4: Hashira Training arc

The Hashira as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer Corps has managed to kill three Upper Moon demons, marking an all-out war against Muzan. The Demon King is getting restless since he has discovered a demon that has managed to conquer the sun. Muzan will try everything at his disposal to get his hands on Nezuko to fulfill his goal.

The Corps are aware of his intentions and are preparing their demon hunters to develop the Demon Slayer Marks, which will lend them an advantage on the battlefield. All the active Hashira have created a training routine to achieve this goal.

Tanjiro managed to develop the Mark first and has had a resonating effect on the rest of the demon hunters. The Hashira and demon hunters hope to capitalize on this situation and prepare to take on the remaining Upper Moon demons as Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s health declines.

