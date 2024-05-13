Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1: Hashira Training Arc begins as Demon Slayer Marks are explained

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1, titled To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, premiered on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. The opening episode of the fifth season continues from the Swordsmith Village Arc and marks the beginning of the Hashira Training Arc.

The latest episode sets the stage for the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji and the upper Kizuki demons. Its opening scenes offer a glimpse of the Infinity Castle. At the same time, the episode delves into the introduction and explanation of Demon Slayer Marks and the training of Demon Slayer Corp members in preparation for the imminent final showdown.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 features the Hashira meeting while the Hashira training begins

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 opening events: Sanemi and Obanai get a glimpse of the Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 starts with Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugaawa and Snake Hashira Iguro Obanai on a joint mission to rescue villagers abducted by demons from an abandoned castle. Inside, they confront a swarm of lower-level demons as they contemplate the unusual occurrence.

Despite their efforts to eliminate the demons, the first one escapes into the Infinity Castle, leading Sanemi and Obanai inside as well. However, their attempt to eliminate the demon fails as they're thrown out of the castle.

The narrative then shifts to Kanao Kocho's return to the Butterfly Mansion, where she meets Shinobu Kocho, and they discuss the battle at the Swordsmith Village, where they successfully eliminated two upper-rank demons. Shinobu predicts Muzan's next move will be to send demons to abduct Nezuko, who is now immune to sunlight. She announces that an emergency Hashira Meeting has been summoned.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro recuperates and discusses the recent developments from the battles at the Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1: The Demon Slayer marks are explained during the emergency Hashira meeting

The narrative then shifts to the Hashira meeting, led by Amane Ubuyashiki due to Kaguya Ubuyashiki's (Oyakata-sama/Maser Ubuyashiki) declining health. Amane informs the Hashira about the upcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji and the Upper Moon demons.

She reveals the existence of the Demon Slayer Marks and their origins, stating that they were kept secret since many people tormented themselves to get the marks, which never manifested. She also says the marks first manifested to the First Breathing swordsmen who almost defeated Muzan, explaining that they resonate once activated, with Tanjiro being the first in their generation to awaken it.

Tokito and Kanroji detail the conditions to awaken the marks. Despite the risk of early death at 25 for those with the mark, the Hashira decide to begin training to awaken it. Tensions rise when Tomioka leaves, leading to an argument with Sanemi and Obanai about his departure.

The episode then moves to the Butterfly Mansion, where Zenitsu returns and is surprised to see Nezuko welcoming him. However, when Nezuko mentions Inosuke's name, Zenitsu becomes enraged. Meanwhile, Haganezuka presents Tanjiro with his repaired sword, incorporating Rengoku's sword guard.

Shortly after, Inosuke dramatically enters Tanjiro's room by breaking the window and informing him about the upcoming group training program led by Hashira. All the Hashira (except Giyu) discussed the training regimen, which was set to commence in three days by Himejima. The next scene shows Tanjiro thanking Zenitsu for his advice on improving speed, which proved beneficial during his battles at the Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 closing events: The Hashira Training begins

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 concludes with the beginning of the Hashira training. Uzui Tengen commences the first training session for the Hashira. The episode briefly showcases all the Hashira training the lower-rank corps members, offering a glimpse of the upcoming training sessions.

In the subsequent scene, Tanjiro receives a letter from Master Ubuyashiki, urging him to convince Giyu to participate in the training. A brief scene featuring Amane and Master Ubuyashiki reveals his deteriorating health condition. The episode closes with Lady Tamayo receiving a personal invitation from Master Ubuyashiki to visit the Ubuyashiki Mansion to aid in their mission to defeat Muzan.

