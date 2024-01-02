Will Shinobu Kocho appear in Demon Slayer season 4? Explained

Demon Slayer has become one of the most hyped series in both the anime and manga communities over the past few years. The anime, especially renowned for Studio Ufotable's stunning animation and breathtaking visuals, has captured the hearts of viewers. More recently, the announcement for the release of the show’s fourth season in April 2024 has generated significant buzz in the fandom.

In the upcoming fourth season, the narrative of the anime will delve into the events of the Hashira Training Arc, laying the groundwork for the ultimate showdown against the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji, and the rest of the twelve Kizuki demons. As such, fans of the series are now eager to find out whether Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira, will make an appearance in this highly anticipated season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Fans can expect to see Shinobu Kocho in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc

The official accounts of the anime announced the upcoming fourth season on X (formerly Twitter) and various social media platforms on December 10, 2023. Accompanying the announcement was a key visual offering a glimpse of the forthcoming season.

The English promotional reel was released on Aniplex’s YouTube channel. As highlighted in the promotional video, Demon Slayer season 4 is set to feature all the Hashira characters. Hence, the insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, is also featured in the preview visuals of the show’s fourth season.

Therefore, fans can expect the appearance of not only Shinobu Kocho but all the other Hashiras in the upcoming installment.

A glimpse into the narrative of the Hashira Training Arc: Shinobu’s appearance

A visual from the promotional video (Image via Ufotable)

The debut episode of Demon Slayer season 4 will begin with manga chapter 128, portraying Tajurou, Nezuko, and the group's return to the Butterfly Mansion and their reunion with Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the others. The season will also showcase the Hashira meeting, which will feature all Hashiras, including Shinobu.

The meeting scenes would provide ample screentime to the insect Hashira, as seen in the events of manga chapters 128 and 129. The meeting focuses on the demon slayers' marks, emphasizing the crucial training required for all corps members to awaken their marks and prepare for the impending major battle with the Upper Moon demons.

These clashes are slated to take place in the subsequent Final Battle Arc, following the events of the training in season 4.

The fourth season will also feature scenes highlighting Shinobu’s character, as seen in the narrative of chapter 131. Following the Hashira meeting, Shinobu is seen attempting to compose herself in front of the butsudan (memorial altar) dedicated to her older sister, Kanae Kocho.

Subsequently, Kanao Tsuyuri, the adoptive sister of the Kocho siblings, enters, and a conversation between Shinobu and Kanao begins. Kanao urges Shinobu to train her to awaken her demon slayer’s mark.

Shinobu during the Hashira Training Arc (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

However, Shinobu declines the request. When Kanao inquires about the reason, instead of providing a direct answer, Shinobu proceeds to explain to Kanao the method to eliminate the demon responsible for the death of their eldest sister, Kanae Kocho.

This sequence also reveals a heartwarming moment between the two adoptive sisters, as Kanao shyly expresses her desire to train with Shinobu. This interaction fills the Hashira with a sense of joy.

Stay tuned for more anime updates and manga news in 2024.